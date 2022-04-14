On April 7, over 320 children and parents alike packed the Schuyler Central High School cafeteria for Cookies with Cops, a social event organized by the Schuyler Communities for Kids as a capstone to the Week of the Young Child. The event aimed to introduce young children to law enforcement professionals in an environment that doesn’t involve some manner of negative interaction.

Representatives from the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, Schuyler Police Department and Nebraska Game and Parks were there to educate children on not only law enforcement and who they are but general safety. Many were bilingual, to accommodate children who may not speak English well.

“That way when approach someone like Deputy Ledon who can speak Spanish, it’s more comforting for them,” Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said.

Messerlie and several deputies handed out materials and had a photo booth with the sheriff. Children could wear a hat and vest while Sheriff Messerlie donned a cookie costume.

“We want to humanize the badge as much as possible. That way they know we’re human, they’re able to talk to us and have fun with us. That’s very important,” Messerlie said.

Conservation Officer Kyler Prochaska had a table of furs, bones and antlers from Nebraska wildlife to see and touch. He said these events are important for community relations because children often only interact with law enforcement when there’s a problem. It's also an opportunity to provide kids with a unique educational experience.

“It’s just to teach kids about stuff they might not see every day, like a mountain lion skull or a river otter fur. They don’t see that on this side of Nebraska,” Prochaska said.

The Schuyler Police Department had packets for kids and parents about car seat safety, bullying, internet safety and a myriad of topics, as well as badges and trinkets for the kids. Police Chief Robert Farber said he loves doing these types of events because it’s an easy way to interact with and educate children in a setting they enjoy.

“There’s a whole range of educational materials and we have the time to explain it. We can do a tremendous amount of community service and community policing by just providing materials,” Farber said. “Those types of things only improve the quality of life in your community, by providing information that makes the town safe.”

There were several non-law-enforcement organizations at the event as well, including the Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership, an organization that has been providing Nebraskans with health solutions since 1965. Their table was represented by Teresa Jackson, executive assistant with the organization.

“Seeing all the kids, we only get to see a small portion normally, and it’s great to see the community come together for events like this,” Jackson said.

Their table was also crewed by the organization’s mascot, a large red heart. The heart had no comment aside from waving their hands wildly.

The event was organized as an end to the Week of the Young Child in 2022, a week-long education and awareness campaign organized by Schuyler Communities for Kids, and more specifically, Kim Parsons, early childhood community coordinator for the group.

“This is to create awareness of the Week of the Young Child and honor the children of our community and those who love our kids,” Parsons said. “The involvement of the community and so many people here; it’s been a joy.”

Parsons added this would not have been possible without all the hard work from her team and the other groups involved.

"A big thank you to all our area law enforcement, all the volunteers, and Schuyler Central High School for allowing us to use their cafeteria," Parsons said.

The Week of the Young Child is meant to raise awareness of early childhood education through fun activities for children and parents alike. This event was preceded by several reading days at the library and the showing of "No Small Matter", a documentary about early childhood education. Tuesday, April 5, Mayor Jon Knutson made a proclamation marking the first week of April to be the Week of the Young Child in Schuyler. Communities for Kids has used the week this year to bring awareness to the lack of registered early childhood educators in Schuyler and provide resources for those who would like to register.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0