Courthouse reopens to public

The Colfax County Courthouse reopened to the public Monday on a non-appointment basis, after Gov. Pete Ricketts said counties would not have access to CARES Act funds if they did not reopen, said Colfax County Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen.

Grotelueschen said he was dissatisfied with the Governor’s Office for not making it a local decision, but said they will continue to monitor the situation.

“If the coronavirus resurfaces in a big way in the fall of the year, I didn’t want to be locked out of those funds in case we do get into a real bad situation. I don’t think that’s responsible if those funds are available. I don’t think it’s responsible of the county to not go after those funds,” he said. “If I wouldn’t have gotten the green light from East-Central (District Health Department) we would have forgone the CARES Act funds and erred on the side of safety.”

Grotelueschen said the decision was unanimous and not based entirely on dollars and cents, but it was a consideration.

“In Lincoln and several counties that numbers went down or the numbers never really did take off. When you get the communities where you had the packing industry, that’s where you seem to have a lot of positives,” he said. “Every county has variables.”