Courthouse reopens to public

The Colfax County Courthouse reopened to the public Monday on a non-appointment basis, after Gov. Pete Ricketts said counties would not have access to CARES Act funds if they did not reopen, said Colfax County Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen.
Grotelueschen said he was dissatisfied with the Governor’s Office for not making it a local decision, but said they will continue to monitor the situation.
“If the coronavirus resurfaces in a big way in the fall of the year, I didn’t want to be locked out of those funds in case we do get into a real bad situation. I don’t think that’s responsible if those funds are available. I don’t think it’s responsible of the county to not go after those funds,” he said. “If I wouldn’t have gotten the green light from East-Central (District Health Department) we would have forgone the CARES Act funds and erred on the side of safety.”
Grotelueschen said the decision was unanimous and not based entirely on dollars and cents, but it was a consideration.
“In Lincoln and several counties that numbers went down or the numbers never really did take off. When you get the communities where you had the packing industry, that’s where you seem to have a lot of positives,” he said. “Every county has variables.”
There are safety measures being put in place. Although Grotelueschen said they will be setting up hand sanitizer stations, they are having trouble locating them from their vendors.
Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl explained that though the courthouse would be open, social distancing measures should still be followed.
“All residents are urged to continue to wear face masks in public and while conducting business in the courthouse for the safety of our fellow residents and our community,” Kracl said.
Face masks are encouraged but not required, said Grotelueschen, because he said Gov. Ricketts’ office stated counties cannot make it mandatory to wear a face mask. They will also be encouraging people to keep 6 feet of distance. Several years ago they put in security glass.
“We’re taking seating out that was in the courthouse, we’re moving the benches and putting in just a single chair if someone needs to sit down,” he said. “All things to try to discourage people from loitering in the courthouse. We are still suggesting to people to please use the courthouse as sparingly as they can.”
He said they found during the closure of the courthouse much of the business can be done through the mail, which they will keep doing. However, the Sheriff’s Department will no longer supply personnel at the front doors as the doors will be open.
At the Colfax County Board of Commissioners meeting last week, numerous courthouse staffers came to see what the decision would be. Grotelueschen gave them some satisfaction, he said, by telling them they weren’t just going to unlock the doors and walk away.
“We don’t have a grand plan because this is all new and very much unexpected. Things can arise,” he said. “Our plan as a board is to react as necessary.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
