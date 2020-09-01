Cyclones 3-4 in busy week

SATURDAY - Highway 91 9, O'Neil 4: The Cyclones trailed by one after the first inning but scored four in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth to comeback for the win.

Faith Indra finished with three RBIs.

THURSDAY - West Point GACC 13, Highway 91 0: GACC scored all the runs it needed by exploding for nine in the second then four more in the fourth. Kyleigh Rayback had the only Cyclones hit.

THURSDAY - Tekamah-Herman 9, Highway 91 0: Highway 91 hung in for three innings, trailing 1-0 when Tekamah-Herman plated seven in the fourth. Rayback and Cassandra Rayback had the only Cyclone hits.

AUG. 25 - Highway 91 9, Pierce 4: Highway 91 consistently scored throughout the night, adding two in the first, one in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Pierce scored one in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. Lilly Praest led the Cyclones with three hits and four RBIs. Kennady Schmidt tossed seven strikeouts. Praest and Abbey Pieper had doubles, Nessa Krukpka, Grotelueschen, Pieper, Rylee Olson and Kyleigh Rayback all stole a base; Krupka stole two.