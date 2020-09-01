Cyclones 3-4 in busy week

Highway 91 softball played seven games from Aug. 25 through Monday going 3-4.
The week started with a pair of wins followed by two losses then a 1-2 showing at the NEN Tournament. The Cyclones sat at 6-5 Monday night ahead of a week that included four more contests.
MONDAY - Highway 91 6, Polk County 5: Highway 91 held a 6-1 lead through four innings before Polk County tried to mount a comeback with single runs in the fifth and seventh and two in the sixth. The Slammers had the tying run at first when a strikeout ended the game and handed the Cyclones the win.
Jaedyn Ratzlaff led the Cyclones with three hits and Lilly Praest had two RBIs. She also pitched all seven innings and finished with six strikeouts. Sasha Perrin also blasted a home run and Ratzlaff and Rylee Olson each doubled.
SATURDAY - Boone Central 11, Highway 91 1: Boone Central scored six in the second and five in the third, piled up 11 hits and took advantage of four Highway 91 errors. Riana Grotelueschen had two hits.
SATURDAY - Blue River 11, Highway 91 9: Blue River led 8-2 through 4 and 1/2 innings when five hits, two walks and an error allowed Highway 91 to tie it up. Three hits gave Blue river three runs in the sixth. Highway 91 answered with an RBI double in the bottom half but the tying two runs were left on base.
SATURDAY - Highway 91 9, O'Neil 4: The Cyclones trailed by one after the first inning but scored four in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth to comeback for the win.
Faith Indra finished with three RBIs.
THURSDAY - West Point GACC 13, Highway 91 0: GACC scored all the runs it needed by exploding for nine in the second then four more in the fourth. Kyleigh Rayback had the only Cyclones hit.
THURSDAY - Tekamah-Herman 9, Highway 91 0: Highway 91 hung in for three innings, trailing 1-0 when Tekamah-Herman plated seven in the fourth. Rayback and Cassandra Rayback had the only Cyclone hits.
AUG. 25 - Highway 91 9, Pierce 4: Highway 91 consistently scored throughout the night, adding two in the first, one in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Pierce scored one in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. Lilly Praest led the Cyclones with three hits and four RBIs. Kennady Schmidt tossed seven strikeouts. Praest and Abbey Pieper had doubles, Nessa Krukpka, Grotelueschen, Pieper, Rylee Olson and Kyleigh Rayback all stole a base; Krupka stole two.
Highway 91 is in action next on Thursday in a home game against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (4-3).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
