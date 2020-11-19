Deanda and Ramon Pace SCHS XC

Led by Marisol Deanda and Hugo Ramon, the Schuyler Central High School cross country teams both had outstanding seasons featuring state meet appearances.
Deanda was a regular top-10 finisher throughout the season in major meets. She placed fourth at the district meet with a time of 20 minutes, 49.10 seconds, earning her a trip to the state meet in Kearney last month. At state she finished in 28th place with a time of 20:49.6. Only a junior this year, Deanda will have one more opportunity to move up the charts next season and battle for a state medal.
“Deanda was the team captain for the second season in a row,” girls head coach Cortland Cassidy said. “She set an example for all of our younger runners on the team. She set a school record this year and won multiple meets including our home meet. I know she’ll do whatever it takes to reach her goals for her senior year.”
Ramon completed his senior season with consistently strong finishes. He finished in 12th place at the district meet with a time of 17:54.45, earning a medal and a trip to the state meet. At Kearney, he finished in 60th place with a time of 18:10.6.
“Hugo really stepped up this year and had a phenomenal season,” boys head coach Rick Carter said. “He was a great team leader and our top runner at every meet. He qualified for the state meet and was a medalist at every meet except Wahoo where he missed medaling by one spot.”
As with all of the fall sports teams, COVID-19 made things stressful for the cross country athletes. Cassidy said that he was proud of his team for being able to overcome so many unique situations.
“I’m so happy of the way this team competed through the uncertainty of this year” Cassidy said.
One of the highlights of the season was the first-place finish at Logan View early in the season for the SCHS girls. It was their first championship win in many years. The team also finished higher regularly this season when compared to the same meets from a year ago.
In addition to Deanda, Cassidy was impressed with the improvement of several of his younger runners.
“Freshman Alekxa Olvera was such a strong runner for us, and Naomi Mejia showed a lot of strength,” Cassidy said. “With another year under her belt, Niurka Castro provided experience we needed in her second season of high school running."
Coach Carter also had high praise for his boys team members as they won the team title at the Schuyler Invite and finished in second place at North Bend.
“This was one of the best years ever for me as a coach,” Carter said. “I had a team that was a joy to work with. I could count on all of them to show up to practice everyday and on time. These runners worked extremely hard for me, and it showed in the improvement we made since last year.”
Carter said that 2021 will be another rebuilding year for his team as five of his eight runners in 2020 were seniors. He is hoping that some of his younger runners will move up and that several members from this year’s eight grade team will make an impact next fall.
Cassidy summed up the prospects for the cross country teams for next year.
“I’m really excited to begin next season with this team,” Cassidy said. “We have many runners back from this year, so there will be a lot to build off of. And with the added help from the eighth graders coming next year, I think we can compete even stronger than this year.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun.
