Deanda and Ramon Pace SCHS XC

As with all of the fall sports teams, COVID-19 made things stressful for the cross country athletes. Cassidy said that he was proud of his team for being able to overcome so many unique situations.

“I’m so happy of the way this team competed through the uncertainty of this year” Cassidy said.

One of the highlights of the season was the first-place finish at Logan View early in the season for the SCHS girls. It was their first championship win in many years. The team also finished higher regularly this season when compared to the same meets from a year ago.

In addition to Deanda, Cassidy was impressed with the improvement of several of his younger runners.

“Freshman Alekxa Olvera was such a strong runner for us, and Naomi Mejia showed a lot of strength,” Cassidy said. “With another year under her belt, Niurka Castro provided experience we needed in her second season of high school running."

Coach Carter also had high praise for his boys team members as they won the team title at the Schuyler Invite and finished in second place at North Bend.