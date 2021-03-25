Deanda and Warriors primed for spring

The Schuyler Central High School girls track team has one bona fide potential state track qualifier in long distance runner Marisol Deanda for the 2021 track and field season. Deanda was a state qualifier for the state cross country meet this past fall.

With 21 girls out for the team, Deanda will be surrounded by several younger athletes as the Warriors have no seniors on their roster. The youth movement is not viewed as a detriment by SCHS head coach Dan Wolken.

"We have several newcomers who did not get a chance to compete last season,” Wolken said. “They are Natalie Yrkoski in the high jump and hurdles, Piper Lefdal in the long jump and triple jump, Jenny Valora in the long jump, pole vault and middle distance races, Esmerelda Sacarias in the long jump and sprint events, Alekxa Olvera in the middle distances, and Carly Wemhoff and Evelyn Guzman in the shot put and discus.”

Schuyler sent no girls to the state track meet in 2019. The last Warrior to go to state on the girls side were Rachel Shonka and Edith Oliden.

The last girl to win a medal at state was Logan Drueppel in 2013 in the shot put.