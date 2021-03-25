Deanda and Warriors primed for spring

The Schuyler Central High School girls track team has one bona fide potential state track qualifier in long distance runner Marisol Deanda for the 2021 track and field season. Deanda was a state qualifier for the state cross country meet this past fall.
With 21 girls out for the team, Deanda will be surrounded by several younger athletes as the Warriors have no seniors on their roster. The youth movement is not viewed as a detriment by SCHS head coach Dan Wolken.
"We have several newcomers who did not get a chance to compete last season,” Wolken said. “They are Natalie Yrkoski in the high jump and hurdles, Piper Lefdal in the long jump and triple jump, Jenny Valora in the long jump, pole vault and middle distance races, Esmerelda Sacarias in the long jump and sprint events, Alekxa Olvera in the middle distances, and Carly Wemhoff and Evelyn Guzman in the shot put and discus.”
Schuyler sent no girls to the state track meet in 2019. The last Warrior to go to state on the girls side were Rachel Shonka and Edith Oliden.
The last girl to win a medal at state was Logan Drueppel in 2013 in the shot put.
Wolken stated that the strengths of his team should be the jumping events, distance races and the hurdles while noting that the weakness will come from a lack of athletes competing in the middle distance races.
Wolken, who is serving as head coach of the girl’s team for the fourth year, will be assisted by three highly capable assistants who are also helping out with the boys team. The assistants are Alicia Keairnes, Grace Scheil and Jacquie Theilen.
As with the boys team, Wolken looks for the conference teams to be some of the best competition in 2021. He also sees conference teams Lexington, Aurora and York as being some of the top teams in Class B.
After a two-year break, the Schuyler Central coaches and their athletes are looking forward to finally getting back on the track again.
“We are looking forward to being able to compete this season after losing last year,” Wolken said.
Doug Phillips is a freelancer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net