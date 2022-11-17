Decking the halls: Rocha designs doing holiday decor

For some, decorating Christmas trees is a family tradition. For Rocha Designs' Jose Rocha, however, it's a service. In fact, it's where his business got its start.

"I've always done it. I did it first at school then one teacher asked me to do their Christmas tree and that's how it got out," Rocha said. "That teacher told another teacher, they told their family and that's how this all started."

Rocha said his approach is simple. Clients just need to have a theme or color in mind, as well as a budget, and he does the rest.

"A lot of time they provide the tree, give me a budget and I buy all the décor for it. Or sometimes, people just want me to use what they have but buy some stuff to add a little to it," Rocha said. "I basically buy everything. They usually have the tree set up and I start decorating their home."

Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, said this may sound like Rocha's tree decoration service he had a couple years ago but his addition of home decoration with the tree service has added a new level of success.

"He's changing up his styles and coming up with different ideas. His individual growth has been really fun to watch him do this year," Jedlicka said. "It's always exciting to see a young entrepreneur make great strides."

Rocha added that he has also done several holiday-themed events such as weddings in recent months.

"Especially during fall I get a lot of fall weddings that want orange and yellow," Rocha said. "I have a Christmas wedding where they want red, green, traditional colors, then we're doing 10 Christmas trees for the backdrop."

Jedlicka said that from what she's seen, Rocha's services have been in demand, even outside of the immediate town of Schuyler. Rocha hopes that some day he can decorate homes in general, not just for holidays.

"He's really built a career here in Schuyler, but not just here. It's branched out to other communities, he's gotten to decorate some really beautiful homes outside of Schuyler," Jedlicka said. "Some of those homes are also having him decorate the whole home, not just trees."

Rocha said his goal for 2022 was to decorate 30 trees, and he is currently at 24.

"I like doing this because every person has different taste to Christmas trees, it's fun seeing what everyone likes in their home," Rocha said. "I've done a lot of elegant trees, rustic, but also fun Grinch trees. It's fun doing a lot of different themes."