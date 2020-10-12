 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defensive stand on conversion gives Patriots the win
View Comments

Defensive stand on conversion gives Patriots the win

{{featured_button_text}}
Kyle Kasik Trevor Zulkoski

Sophomore Kyle Kasik (4) and senior Trevor Zulkoski wrap up a ball carrier for a tackle in a game earlier this year. Clarkson/Leigh defeated Wisner-Pilger on Friday 22-20. 

It may not have seemed like it at the time, but a two-point conversion stop in the third quarter proved to be the difference in a 22-20 Clarkson/Leigh win over Wisner-Pilger last week. 

The Patriots (4-3) broke a 14-14 tie earlier in the quarter and converted on their own two-point conversion. In a game of mistakes - the two teams combined for five turnovers - it was a minor defensive adjustment that denied the conversion and sealed the win.

"That was a big play," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "I did think there would be some more scoring, but we knew that we were in a dogfight and every point mattered. Our defense did a really good job once we were able to settle in. They gave us some problems with a formation but were able to adjust. Our kids played really hard." 

The Gators took an early 6-0 lead on a 17-yard run but the Patriots answered back in a big when Lance Paprocki connected with Eli Hays on a 56-yard touchdown pass to even the score at 6-6. 

Clarkson/Leigh took a 14-6 lead in the second quarter when Hays found Hanel on a 38-yard score. Wisner-Pilger answered back before the end of the half on a 1-yard run to tie the game at 14-14. 

Hays torched the Gators defense one more time in the third on a 43-yard run to give Clarkson/Leigh a 22-14 lead. 

Wisner-Pilger responded one more time on a 2-yard run, but the Patriots defense stood strong and denied the play.

It remained that way with the Gators driving late into the fourth quarter. Wisner-Pilger had advanced just past midfield when senior Trevor Zulkoski stepped in front of a pass for the game-sealing interception. With just over a minute remaining, the Patriots were able to run out the clock. 

Clarkson/Leigh lost two fumbles including one in the fourth quarter on a drive the could have sealed the game and Wisner-Pilger threw three interceptions. 

"In a two-point game turnovers are obviously a big deal," Clarkson said. "Our last fumble was really a game changer, but they made a nice play on the ball. There was definitely some momentum shifts with the turnovers." 

The win is the second in a row for Clarkson/Leigh. The Patriots are back in action next against D-1 No. 8 Howells-Dodge (5-2) in the annual Bacon Bowl.

Clarkson/Leigh is 1-9 against Howells-Dodge since 2012 with its only win coming in 2015. The Jaguars have won the last five meetings. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Made in Nebraska
Opinion

Made in Nebraska

Last week, I proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Nebraska to recognize the great work of our state’s innovators, builders, and creato…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Schuyler Football prepares for Week 0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News