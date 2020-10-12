Defensive stand on conversion gives Patriots the win

It may not have seemed like it at the time, but a two-point conversion stop in the third quarter proved to be the difference in a 22-20 Clarkson/Leigh win over Wisner-Pilger last week.
The Patriots (4-3) broke a 14-14 tie earlier in the quarter and converted on their own two-point conversion. In a game of mistakes - the two teams combined for five turnovers - it was a minor defensive adjustment that denied the conversion and sealed the win.
"That was a big play," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "I did think there would be some more scoring, but we knew that we were in a dogfight and every point mattered. Our defense did a really good job once we were able to settle in. They gave us some problems with a formation but were able to adjust. Our kids played really hard."
The Gators took an early 6-0 lead on a 17-yard run but the Patriots answered back in a big when Lance Paprocki connected with Eli Hays on a 56-yard touchdown pass to even the score at 6-6.
Clarkson/Leigh took a 14-6 lead in the second quarter when Hays found Hanel on a 38-yard score. Wisner-Pilger answered back before the end of the half on a 1-yard run to tie the game at 14-14.
Hays torched the Gators defense one more time in the third on a 43-yard run to give Clarkson/Leigh a 22-14 lead.
Wisner-Pilger responded one more time on a 2-yard run, but the Patriots defense stood strong and denied the play.
It remained that way with the Gators driving late into the fourth quarter. Wisner-Pilger had advanced just past midfield when senior Trevor Zulkoski stepped in front of a pass for the game-sealing interception. With just over a minute remaining, the Patriots were able to run out the clock.
Clarkson/Leigh lost two fumbles including one in the fourth quarter on a drive the could have sealed the game and Wisner-Pilger threw three interceptions.
"In a two-point game turnovers are obviously a big deal," Clarkson said. "Our last fumble was really a game changer, but they made a nice play on the ball. There was definitely some momentum shifts with the turnovers."
The win is the second in a row for Clarkson/Leigh. The Patriots are back in action next against D-1 No. 8 Howells-Dodge (5-2) in the annual Bacon Bowl.
Clarkson/Leigh is 1-9 against Howells-Dodge since 2012 with its only win coming in 2015. The Jaguars have won the last five meetings.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!