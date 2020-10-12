Defensive stand on conversion gives Patriots the win

It may not have seemed like it at the time, but a two-point conversion stop in the third quarter proved to be the difference in a 22-20 Clarkson/Leigh win over Wisner-Pilger last week.

The Patriots (4-3) broke a 14-14 tie earlier in the quarter and converted on their own two-point conversion. In a game of mistakes - the two teams combined for five turnovers - it was a minor defensive adjustment that denied the conversion and sealed the win.

"That was a big play," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "I did think there would be some more scoring, but we knew that we were in a dogfight and every point mattered. Our defense did a really good job once we were able to settle in. They gave us some problems with a formation but were able to adjust. Our kids played really hard."

The Gators took an early 6-0 lead on a 17-yard run but the Patriots answered back in a big when Lance Paprocki connected with Eli Hays on a 56-yard touchdown pass to even the score at 6-6.