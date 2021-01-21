Doug’s Dugout: Flashback to Superbowl I

This weekend four NFL teams will be playing in the conference finals for the right to go Super Bowl LV. This year’s extravaganza will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7.

Three of the top four seeds will be featured in this weekend’s conference showcases. In the AFC the 15-2 Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in their third consecutive conference final against the second-seeded 15-3 Buffalo Bills.

In the NFC tilt, the 15-3 top-seeded Green Bay Packers will be hosting the 13-5 fifth-seeded Tampa Bay Bucs at the hallowed Lambeau Field.

Both these games could and should be nail-biters, but the odds are favoring the Packers and the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl classic. This would be a rematch of Super Bowl I that was played in Los Angeles Stadium on Jan. 15, 1967.

The Packers were the traditional powerhouse from the NFC and finished the season with a 12-2 record while the upstart Chiefs were from the flashy AFL and sported an 11-2-1 record. Green Bay ended up defeating Kansas City 35-10 and history was made.