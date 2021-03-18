Doug's Dugout: A pair of champions

The powerlifting championship season of Schuyler Central High School senior Cody Rice came to an outstanding completion last weekend at Midland University in Fremont.
For the second week in a row, Rice put on a championship performance as he captured the All Class State Championship in astonishing fashion. More about the record setting performance in a moment, but first a word about his talented coach, Aaron Thumann.
I had the pleasure of watching Thumann coach the football team at Schuyler Central. His record didn’t include a large number of victories, but I was always impressed to hear his positive attitude and his ability to get the best out of his players.
The fact that Rice had another outstanding season under the coaching of Thumann came as no surprise to anyone who knows the talent and desire of the coach and his student athlete.
The All-Class tournament featured athletes from the entire state with talented lifters from the Omaha area competing in the same division as Rice. After winning a Class B state title on March 6, Rice was hoping to add some icing to the cake with another title in his last event of the season, and he did that in amazing fashion.
“In typical Cody fashion, he was ready and excited on Saturday (March 13) and he did not disappoint,” Thumann said. “After the squat and the bench press, Cody had a 132-pound lead. When he got to the deadlift, it was an awesome show.”
On his final attempt in the deadlift, Rice attempted a lift of 600 pounds. He was the final lifter of the day. With all attention glued on him, Rice shook off the pressure of the moment and completed his rep successfully and slammed the door on the rest of the competition.
The 600-pound lift by Rice eclipsed his old personal record in the event by 40 pounds and gave him a 253-pound bulge over his closest opponent.
Although team titles are meaningful and exciting, there is something very special about winning an individual state title. What Rice accomplished this season was a credit to him, Coach Thumann and Schuyler Central High School. The entire community should be proud of their accomplishments this season.
