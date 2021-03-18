Doug's Dugout: A pair of champions

The powerlifting championship season of Schuyler Central High School senior Cody Rice came to an outstanding completion last weekend at Midland University in Fremont.

For the second week in a row, Rice put on a championship performance as he captured the All Class State Championship in astonishing fashion. More about the record setting performance in a moment, but first a word about his talented coach, Aaron Thumann.

I had the pleasure of watching Thumann coach the football team at Schuyler Central. His record didn’t include a large number of victories, but I was always impressed to hear his positive attitude and his ability to get the best out of his players.

The fact that Rice had another outstanding season under the coaching of Thumann came as no surprise to anyone who knows the talent and desire of the coach and his student athlete.

The All-Class tournament featured athletes from the entire state with talented lifters from the Omaha area competing in the same division as Rice. After winning a Class B state title on March 6, Rice was hoping to add some icing to the cake with another title in his last event of the season, and he did that in amazing fashion.