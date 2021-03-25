Doug's Dugout: Central Conference Awards

The Central Conference recently announced that two Schuyler Central High School basketball players were selected to the All-Conference teams as a result of their impressive accomplishments during the 2020-21 season.

Easton Hall, son of Shanda and Andy Hall, and Aaron Langemeier, son of Kerri and Chris Langemeier, were chosen to the elite squad.

Hall was selected to the First Team and has accepted a scholarship offer to play at Peru State College next fall. Langemeier was selected to the second team and will continue to hone his basketball skills at Midland University in Fremont after accepting a scholarship offer to play there.

Congratulations to Easton and Aaron for their successful careers on the basketball court at Schuyler Central High School and the best of luck to the dynamic duo as they prepare to begin their college careers.

Soccer Uprising: I have to admit that I was a bit surprised that the Schuyler boys soccer team lost its home opener against Aurora, but the Warriors completely redeemed themselves with 2-1 victories over Beatrice and Ralston to capture first place at their own SCHS Invitational.