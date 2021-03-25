Doug's Dugout: Central Conference Awards

The Central Conference recently announced that two Schuyler Central High School basketball players were selected to the All-Conference teams as a result of their impressive accomplishments during the 2020-21 season.
Easton Hall, son of Shanda and Andy Hall, and Aaron Langemeier, son of Kerri and Chris Langemeier, were chosen to the elite squad.
Hall was selected to the First Team and has accepted a scholarship offer to play at Peru State College next fall. Langemeier was selected to the second team and will continue to hone his basketball skills at Midland University in Fremont after accepting a scholarship offer to play there.
Congratulations to Easton and Aaron for their successful careers on the basketball court at Schuyler Central High School and the best of luck to the dynamic duo as they prepare to begin their college careers.
Soccer Uprising: I have to admit that I was a bit surprised that the Schuyler boys soccer team lost its home opener against Aurora, but the Warriors completely redeemed themselves with 2-1 victories over Beatrice and Ralston to capture first place at their own SCHS Invitational.
The Warriors have an interesting match coming up against Elkhorn Mount Michael this Thursday here at the Schuyler soccer complex. The Knights began the season rated 10th in Class B while Schuyler Central was listed as a top contender. I believe that both of these squads will find out how they will fare against top teams for the remainder of the season.
The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. and a good Schuyler crowd would certainly help the home team in this interesting battle.
The girls team has struggled out of the gate, but coach Eloge sees bright things in the future her group. The Schuyler girls only start four juniors and seniors in their top 10 players. The remaining athletes are competing in their freshman and sophomore seasons.
This might not be a championship season for the ladies squad but they are building the foundation for a strong future.
