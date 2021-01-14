Doug's Dugout: Grappling with Success

The Schuyler Central High School Warriors wrestling team, under the leadership of head coach Jeremy Hlavac, is having an outstanding season. Five dual victories in the team tournament at Oakland-Craig last weekend was very impressive.

This week, the Warriors host Class C fourth-ranked Logan View in a dual meet here at the high school on Thursday at 7 p.m. before turning their attention to their annual SCHS Wrestling Invitational on Saturday. The tournament begins at 9 a.m.

The 2021 invitational will be featuring 16 teams from the state of Nebraska including Aquinas Catholic, Bennington, Blair, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Fairbury, Columbus Lakeview, Lexington, Madison, Malcolm, Norris, Pierce, Schuyler Central, Scottsbluff, Shelby-Rising City, Tekamah-Herman and Wayne.

Schuyler Central should be one of the favorites to capture the championship trophy at this premier wrestling event. Please support the wrestlers by attending one or both these events.

Chemistry 101: The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team fell to 4-8 on the season and 0-5 in the Big Ten conference with its 84-76 loss in Lincoln to the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday evening.