Doug's Dugout: Grappling with Success

The Schuyler Central High School Warriors wrestling team, under the leadership of head coach Jeremy Hlavac, is having an outstanding season. Five dual victories in the team tournament at Oakland-Craig last weekend was very impressive.
This week, the Warriors host Class C fourth-ranked Logan View in a dual meet here at the high school on Thursday at 7 p.m. before turning their attention to their annual SCHS Wrestling Invitational on Saturday. The tournament begins at 9 a.m.
The 2021 invitational will be featuring 16 teams from the state of Nebraska including Aquinas Catholic, Bennington, Blair, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Fairbury, Columbus Lakeview, Lexington, Madison, Malcolm, Norris, Pierce, Schuyler Central, Scottsbluff, Shelby-Rising City, Tekamah-Herman and Wayne.
Schuyler Central should be one of the favorites to capture the championship trophy at this premier wrestling event. Please support the wrestlers by attending one or both these events.
Chemistry 101: The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team fell to 4-8 on the season and 0-5 in the Big Ten conference with its 84-76 loss in Lincoln to the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday evening.
The Huskers have an abundance of talent, but it is talent that had not played together before this season. The lack of team chemistry has placed Nebraska in the mediocre category once again.
Watching the game, one got the feeling that these talented players simply don’t know their roles on this team. That is unfortunate indeed because we are already sailing through the month of January and the lack of a “team” concept is still very noticeable.
Going into this season, coach Hoiberg knew that it would be tough making any serious noise in the conference. From top to bottom, the Big Ten is loaded with teams capable of making it to the NCAA tournament. Alas, once again, it appears that the Huskers will not be one of those teams.
The Juco/transfer experiment is not working, at least not after a year-and-a -under the coaching expertise of Hoiberg. Starting from scratch and recruiting high school seniors with a juco player or a transfer sprinkled in takes time. But at least, in this case, perhaps a winning chemistry could be the result.
Doug Phillips is a freelancer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net