Doug's Dugout: Great teams can, average teams cannot

Okay! First things first. Let’s get it out of the way that Nebraska was at a slight disadvantage when it lost to Ohio State in Columbus last week. There is a penalty in the rule book for having 12 players on the field, but I guess 16 against 11 is fair when five of those men are wearing black and white striped shirts. There, obvious, out of the way.
Nebraska was in a dead heat with the mighty Buckeyes at 14-14 midway through the second quarter of last Saturday’s 52-17 defeat. It actually seemed as if Nebraska was in position to pull off the best of an amazing string of 2020 upsets that we have witnessed around the nation.
Great teams don’t make penalties in crucial situations, but if they do, they are able to overcome them and forge ahead. The Huskers are improved over 2019, but they still can’t make mistakes against superior talent and hope to get those surprise victories. It may be on the horizon, but it isn’t here yet.
Following an OSU field goal, the Huskers trailed 17-14 with just over three minutes to play in the first half. NU received the following kickoff and were at their own 25-yard line. After a long TV timeout, the Huskers lined up only to be flagged for a delay of game penalty. With a play clock staring him in the face and a long timeout, quarterback Adrian Martinez still couldn’t get the play off in time. The ball was moved back to the 20 and the Huskers faced a first down and 15 yards to go. Poof! The momentum evaporated like water on a 100-degree afternoon. After a 5-yard sack, Nebraska was backed up to its own 15-yardline and forced to punt.
Ohio State cashed in on the Nebraska gaffe and built their lead to 24-14 on a 6-yard run just before halftime. It was a punch in the gut to the Huskers to be sure, but there was still hope trailing by only 10 points at half.
It took Ohio State only 3 and 1/2 minutes to drive down the field to score at the start of the second half and go up by 31-14. Nebraska was on life support, but there was still a flicker at the end of the tunnel.
Nebraska took the following kickoff and moved all the way to midfield. Now, it is time to repeat this again: average teams can not make mistakes against teams with superior talent and hope to win. Martinez fumbled the ball forward, Ohio State’s Sevyn Banks scooped up the ball and raced 55 yards to score and give the Buckeyes a 38-14 lead while shattering Nebraska’s dreams of a come-from-behind victory.
Yes, the refs were horrendous. The reality however is that the Huskers must learn how to overcome poor officiating, their own turnovers and a history of crucial penalties at critical times. That is the next step from mediocrity to greatness. It’s getting closer.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!