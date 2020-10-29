Doug's Dugout: Great teams can, average teams cannot

Okay! First things first. Let’s get it out of the way that Nebraska was at a slight disadvantage when it lost to Ohio State in Columbus last week. There is a penalty in the rule book for having 12 players on the field, but I guess 16 against 11 is fair when five of those men are wearing black and white striped shirts. There, obvious, out of the way.

Nebraska was in a dead heat with the mighty Buckeyes at 14-14 midway through the second quarter of last Saturday’s 52-17 defeat. It actually seemed as if Nebraska was in position to pull off the best of an amazing string of 2020 upsets that we have witnessed around the nation.

Great teams don’t make penalties in crucial situations, but if they do, they are able to overcome them and forge ahead. The Huskers are improved over 2019, but they still can’t make mistakes against superior talent and hope to get those surprise victories. It may be on the horizon, but it isn’t here yet.