Doug's Dugout: Looking forward to spring

One year ago the country was shutting down due to COVID-19. No spring football, no spring high school athletics, cardboard cutouts at baseball games, more masks than seen at a Halloween costume party, people learning to stay 6 1/2 feet away from each other, restaurants shutting their doors, grocery hoarding, hand sanitizer by the 50-gallon drums, etc.

Now, in many ways, things are beginning to return to normal, whatever normal is going to be now and in the future.

And what does this spring hold in store for us? Will we have complete soccer, track and boys golf seasons? Will major league baseball start on time with actual fans in the stands? Will there be American Legion baseball? Will the mighty Crawdads take the field once again this summer?

I, for one, am so looking forward to this spring and summer. I just had a good friend tell me the other day that they weren’t making plans to get out and go to anything in particular. They just wanted to actually GET OUT! PERIOD.