Doug's Dugout: Looking forward to spring

One year ago the country was shutting down due to COVID-19. No spring football, no spring high school athletics, cardboard cutouts at baseball games, more masks than seen at a Halloween costume party, people learning to stay 6 1/2 feet away from each other, restaurants shutting their doors, grocery hoarding, hand sanitizer by the 50-gallon drums, etc.
Now, in many ways, things are beginning to return to normal, whatever normal is going to be now and in the future.
And what does this spring hold in store for us? Will we have complete soccer, track and boys golf seasons? Will major league baseball start on time with actual fans in the stands? Will there be American Legion baseball? Will the mighty Crawdads take the field once again this summer?
I, for one, am so looking forward to this spring and summer. I just had a good friend tell me the other day that they weren’t making plans to get out and go to anything in particular. They just wanted to actually GET OUT! PERIOD.
People are tired of being shut up. They are tired of being told that they can’t travel to and fro in fear of what may happen to them in regard to the virus. They are tired of having to wear those lovely masks every time they are within 20 miles (as the crow flies) of a school building.
This past week it has been so incredibly nice outdoors. I love watching the people walk past my house with their children and puppies in tow. The gentle breeze blowing against my face with the temperatures hovering near 70 degrees in early March give us hope that all soon will be well.
According to the weather experts, there is a good chance that we will be seeing some measurable snow again this weekend, but that will almost be a welcome relief when compared to all we have just been through.
Bring it on spring! We are ready for a new beginning.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.