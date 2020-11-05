Doug's Dugout: More Tough Decisions Ahead

As it stands now, the Nebraska School Activities Association has already released its COVID-19 guidelines for the winter sports season. Many of the decisions that loom ahead are left up to the individual schools.

They begin by stating that the health and safety of the students, staff, and local communities remain the top priority of the NSAA as they provide opportunities to participate in the winter sports season. That obviously should and must be the top priority. Safety first!

Of course, every school should make every effort to maintain the 6-foot social distancing requirement to the best of its ability. I would like to go on record as saying that the folks at Pawnee Park in Columbus did an amazing job of setting out caution tape of where people could sit and where they needed to avoid. They also had several people in charge of doing nothing more than directing traffic and keeping people out of the wrong areas. This is something that will need to be enforced at every sporting event this winter at every school in the state of Nebraska.