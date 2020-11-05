Doug's Dugout: More Tough Decisions Ahead

Somehow, we made it through the fall sports season in Nebraska with all state competitions played in softball, girls golf, boys country and girls cross country with volleyball finals just around the corner.
I honestly didn’t think that the NSAA schools could make it through unscathed; they didn’t. But enough games were played with only a few athletes coming down with COVID19 so that the vast majority of games could go on as scheduled.
Now the numbers of cases of the virus statewide are surging. More people are coming down with the illness and more and more are being hospitalized. In my opinion, this does not bode well for the high school winter sports season in Nebraska.
Both Colfax and Platte County were experiencing the surge of new cases at an alarming rate as of Nov. 1. All we need to do is to think back to last March when high school sports were shut down nearly overnight. One day the spring sports season appeared promising. The next, poof, gone!
If the number of new cases keeps rising between now and the end of the football and volleyball seasons, it would stand to reason that the high school winter sports events would be in jeopardy across the state of Nebraska.
As it stands now, the Nebraska School Activities Association has already released its COVID-19 guidelines for the winter sports season. Many of the decisions that loom ahead are left up to the individual schools.
They begin by stating that the health and safety of the students, staff, and local communities remain the top priority of the NSAA as they provide opportunities to participate in the winter sports season. That obviously should and must be the top priority. Safety first!
Of course, every school should make every effort to maintain the 6-foot social distancing requirement to the best of its ability. I would like to go on record as saying that the folks at Pawnee Park in Columbus did an amazing job of setting out caution tape of where people could sit and where they needed to avoid. They also had several people in charge of doing nothing more than directing traffic and keeping people out of the wrong areas. This is something that will need to be enforced at every sporting event this winter at every school in the state of Nebraska.
As for the use of face masks, the NSAA is permitting participating athletes to wear masks during the contest but not requiring them to do so, requiring that coaches and non-active participants do wear masks at all times. Spectators are required to wear masks at all times while attending indoor events and that host school requirements are strictly followed by all schools participating in any event.
To wear the mask or not to wear the mask has been the great debate nation wide for several months now. If you are attending high school activity events in the state of Nebraska, the debate has been paused and the decision has been made for you. It is a small requirement to ask when it comes to keeping students and adults healthy, especially with flu season about ready to rear its ugly head as well.
Perhaps a school could even use this mask protocol as a fundraising event by giving out a prize to the person with the most creative mask at each home game. Yes, I am one of those people who see the glass as being half full.
With a growing number of people stating that we need to get back to “normal,” it is nice to see hear the NSAA officials say: “Schools are encouraged to play their regularly scheduled competitions unless a COVID-19 issue prevents them from playing.”
The NSAA also reminds member schools that the school's officials are solely responsible for determining whether a scheduled game, match, contest or other activity is canceled or postponed due to a COVID19 related issue in consultation with their local health departments.
All in all, the NSAA has done a tremendous in planning for yet another unknown. We hope that all of these preventative measures will no longer be needed again in the very near future, but for now, please distance and cover.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
