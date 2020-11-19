DOUG'S DUGOUT: October 24, 1992 – Dare to Dream, Husker Fans

Nebraska’s football steamroller of the mid-1990’s began with a talented freshman quarterback who took over the reins of the Husker football machine following a 27-14 loss to the Washington Huskies on Oct. 24, 1992.
Mike Grant began the season as the starting signal caller and led Nebraska to a 4-0 record until the loss to Washington. Head coach Tom Osborne decided it was time to start a young athlete who was the prize of the 1992 recruiting class. You might just remember a quarterback by the name of Tommie Frazier.
Nebraska went on to finish that season 9-3 with a 27-14 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl game.
Over the next three seasons, the Huskers amassed an amazing 36-1 record and came a wide left field goal attempt against Florida State in the 1993 Orange Bowl of going 37-0 with three consecutive national titles. After over 20 years of “almost there” seasons, one young man helped to propel the Huskers into national prominence.
That was then. Those times have become a fading memory for several years now as the Huskers have gone through coaches, athletes and systems in an attempt to return to those “Glory Days” of Tommie Frazier tearing it up on the field, and Tom Osborne pacing the sidelines on Saturday afternoons.
This past Saturday it felt like DeJa’Vu all over again, in the famous words of New York Yankees great Yogi Berra. As much as we fell in love with quarterback Adrian Martinez two years ago when he too was a freshman, coach Scott Frost had to make the change and start Luke McCaffrey under center.
Now, Penn State is not the juggernaut that many people thought it would be this season, but the Nittany Lions still have a good team with great talent. In the game that pitted 0-3 Penn State against 0-2 Nebraska, another loss on the schedule looked more than possible.
McCaffrey was not perfect, far from it, but he led the Huskers down the field on their first drive and led Nebraska to a 27-3 halftime lead. Nebraska had to force a quarterback rush on the last play of the game to pull off a 30-23 upset victory. One day, we will all look back on this victory and realize just how important that it was for the future of the Nebraska football program.
McCaffrey ended up completing 13 of 21 passing attempts for 152 yards and a touchdown. He also was the leading rusher for Nebraska with 67 yards on 13 carries for a 5.2 average per carry.
Above all, he looked comfortable, confident, and in command.
Those statistics will grow week by week. Nebraska is loaded with freshmen and sophomore talent at both running back and receiver. Once McCaffrey and these explosive skill position players get on the same page, the Huskers could well be on their way to turning things around.
This is not to say that we should expect to see a replica of Tommie Frazier playing his heart out each week. That may never happen in the history of college football again. Tommie Frazier was one of a kind and for all us who saw the glory days of football in Lincoln, we will forever appreciate watching him play.
Having said that, the sky is the limit for Luke McCaffrey. What we saw this past Saturday was only the beginning. It happened on Oct. 24, 1992. It may have very well happened again on Nov. 14, 2020. Only time will tell. GO BIG RED!
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!