DOUG'S DUGOUT: October 24, 1992 – Dare to Dream, Husker Fans

Now, Penn State is not the juggernaut that many people thought it would be this season, but the Nittany Lions still have a good team with great talent. In the game that pitted 0-3 Penn State against 0-2 Nebraska, another loss on the schedule looked more than possible.

McCaffrey was not perfect, far from it, but he led the Huskers down the field on their first drive and led Nebraska to a 27-3 halftime lead. Nebraska had to force a quarterback rush on the last play of the game to pull off a 30-23 upset victory. One day, we will all look back on this victory and realize just how important that it was for the future of the Nebraska football program.

McCaffrey ended up completing 13 of 21 passing attempts for 152 yards and a touchdown. He also was the leading rusher for Nebraska with 67 yards on 13 carries for a 5.2 average per carry.

Above all, he looked comfortable, confident, and in command.

Those statistics will grow week by week. Nebraska is loaded with freshmen and sophomore talent at both running back and receiver. Once McCaffrey and these explosive skill position players get on the same page, the Huskers could well be on their way to turning things around.