Doug's Dugout: Should the Huskers have gone bowling?

First of all, congratulations Nebraska for thoroughly dominating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten crossover game held last Friday by the score of 28-21 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
The final score may have seemed close, but Nebraska steamrolled to 365 yards on the ground and a whopping 620 total yards while holding Rutgers to a mere 252. It was the kind of smash mouth football games that Husker fans have been waiting to see all season.
Sunday morning, I watched with a smile on my face as a plethora of posts deluged social media outlets with whether or not the Huskers should accept a bowl game offer. There were some of the more vicious digs that I have seen all year long. Apparently, all Nebraska fans do not always sync up with the same issues when it comes to our beloved football team.
It has been four years since Nebraska played in the Music City Bowl, losing to Tennessee 38-24. The three year drought has been a topic of discussion ever since Scott Frost returned to Nebraska as the head coach of the Huskers.
Many of the posts flat out said that Nebraska should say, “Yes”, and play in any bowl game available to them. Others said beyond a shadow of a doubt, “No”, let the 2020 season end, allow the players to spend the holidays with their families then focus on 2021.
Honestly, I can see both sides of the issue.
First, a team with a losing record should NOT be playing in a postseason bowl game. With a season mark of 3-5, Nebraska shouldn’t have even been in the bowl talk at all.
Next, Frost has always chimed in about how important bowl games are to a program, allowing extra practices and allowing younger players opportunity to groom their talents before the offseason. Now, a bowl game presents itself for the Huskers.
We must remember that this has not been a normal season by any means for college football. Because of the COVID-19 virus, the Big Ten Conference nearly passed on a season at all then finally decided to crank up the schedule making machine and began playing games on October 24. That was about a month and a half later than normal. Nebraska ended its season on Dec. 17. That is normally when the bowl season begins.
Nebraska would have probably had a short week of practice before playing in a bowl game. That is not the bowl preparation the Frost had in mind. It would have been a rushed week of practice for a team that is already hurting emotionally and physically because of the toll pounded on them by the 2020 season.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez said recently that he has not been home to see his family since last March. It can only be assumed that is the case with many of the other Husker players as well.
Ending the season with that 28-21 victory over Rutgers was a wonderful way to end the 2020 football season for the Huskers. The Huskers showed in that game that they have a wealth of young talent (take the offensive line for example) that is ready to do some serious damage to the rest of the Big Ten next fall.
You made the right call, Huskers. Now go home and enjoy some time off before you come back to Lincoln refreshed and rejuvenated. You earned it.