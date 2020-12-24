Doug's Dugout: Should the Huskers have gone bowling?

First of all, congratulations Nebraska for thoroughly dominating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten crossover game held last Friday by the score of 28-21 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The final score may have seemed close, but Nebraska steamrolled to 365 yards on the ground and a whopping 620 total yards while holding Rutgers to a mere 252. It was the kind of smash mouth football games that Husker fans have been waiting to see all season.

Sunday morning, I watched with a smile on my face as a plethora of posts deluged social media outlets with whether or not the Huskers should accept a bowl game offer. There were some of the more vicious digs that I have seen all year long. Apparently, all Nebraska fans do not always sync up with the same issues when it comes to our beloved football team.

It has been four years since Nebraska played in the Music City Bowl, losing to Tennessee 38-24. The three year drought has been a topic of discussion ever since Scott Frost returned to Nebraska as the head coach of the Huskers.