DOUG'S DUGOUT: Taming the coaches

Last fall I spoke to someone who was telling me about the “new age” of coaching prep athletics. This person, whom I respect very much as a classroom teacher and as a coach, said that coaches are no longer supposed to raise their voices to athletes to correct the mistakes being made in practice or on the game field.

I thought back to some of the retired coaches that I grew up with across the state during my teaching and coaching careers. They were great men respected by parents and athletes alike. Parents knew that their children were in the very best of hands under the leadership these men and women.

As with so many other areas of school life, things have changed drastically in just the past 10 years and continues to do so all the time.

Due to standards that now include “safe rooms” and unhealthy enabling, it has become more and more difficult to help our young student athletes become the best they can be.

This is not a slam against students and/or parents. It is more about a disappointment in procedures being deployed in educational institutions across the nation.

Are we doing our athletes a favor by overlooking their mistakes and allowing them to remain on a performance “plateau” rather then doing what we can to push them to greater heights and outcomes?

I watched a young man miss his block at least a half dozen plays in a row on the football field last fall without ever having the mistake corrected. The only comment was, 'That’s okay. You’ll get it right on the next play.'

Huh!?! We are not doing our student athletes any favors by taking the “gentle” approach. I am not suggesting that coaches need to stomp and holler and jump up and down, not at all. I am merely suggesting that coaches must be allowed to be stern when the situation calls for it so that fundamentals of the game, and of life, can be taught the way that will benefit our student athletes the most.

One of my former athletes comments to me often about the phrase he came to hear from me often: "Luke, take a lap.” To many, that would be offensive today, but Luke reminds me that it was what he needed, and he learned to do things the right way because that is the expectation that the coaches had of him.

Prep athletes today deserve to learn the best from the best in order to be the best they can possibly be.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

