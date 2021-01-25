Doug's Dugout: Tom Brady does it again

As I sit here, watching the snow drift up outside my living room window, I can’t help but think back of what could have been last Sunday. For the second year in a row my favorite NFL team collapsed in the NFC title game.
For the first time I can remember, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (who is completing his 21st season in the NFL) looked vulnerable; almost human. He misfired on several of his passing attempts and threw three interceptions. Yet, for all the mistakes that he made, the Green Bay Packers made enough mistakes and strange plays calls of their own to offset Brady’s subpar performance and hand Tampa Bay a 31-26 victory. The Bucs will play in their home stadium on Feb. 7.
At 43 years of age, Mr. Brady will square off against Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who should still be wet behind the ears at the tender age of 25.
Brady has enough Super Bowl rings at home to start his own jewelry store, and Mahomes plays a much more mature brand of football than his age would suggest. It will be a very interesting game between youth and the man who long ago discovered the fountain of youth.
POTENTIAL FOR GREATNESS: The SCHS boys basketball team, under the astute leadership of head coach Lyndon Beebe, finds itself in unique territory this season. It has been a long time since the Warriors have been .500 this late in the season. Depending upon how they do in the conference tournament this week, the Warriors could end the season with a winning record.
The Warriors have been led by seniors Easton Hall and Aaron Langemeier, who trade off the leading scorer role on most game nights. Oscar Velez, Elvin Arevalo and Yair Garcia have provided a strong supporting cast for Schuyler.
As the season has moved along, the Warriors have looked fantastic one night then quite mediocre the next. Now crunch time is upon the Kelly green and white. The Warriors have the talent to do well down the stretch, but they need to step it up and play with consistency, competing with the intensity that it will take to beat the teams in front of them. Can they do it? Absolutely.
Go Warriors!!!