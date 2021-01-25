Doug's Dugout: Tom Brady does it again

As I sit here, watching the snow drift up outside my living room window, I can’t help but think back of what could have been last Sunday. For the second year in a row my favorite NFL team collapsed in the NFC title game.

For the first time I can remember, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (who is completing his 21st season in the NFL) looked vulnerable; almost human. He misfired on several of his passing attempts and threw three interceptions. Yet, for all the mistakes that he made, the Green Bay Packers made enough mistakes and strange plays calls of their own to offset Brady’s subpar performance and hand Tampa Bay a 31-26 victory. The Bucs will play in their home stadium on Feb. 7.

At 43 years of age, Mr. Brady will square off against Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who should still be wet behind the ears at the tender age of 25.

Brady has enough Super Bowl rings at home to start his own jewelry store, and Mahomes plays a much more mature brand of football than his age would suggest. It will be a very interesting game between youth and the man who long ago discovered the fountain of youth.