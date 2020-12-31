Doug's Dugout: Will sports return to normal?

The more confused the world becomes from the COVID-19 pandemic the more I have been wondering when and if things will ever return to “normal”, and if things do return to normal, what will that look like?

I am tired of seeing college and professional stadiums either empty or filled with those silly cardboard cutouts. (Although, I did have to laugh when the Huge Teddy bear got bonked in the nose with a foul ball at a Cincinnati Reds baseball game last August and returned the next night covered in splints and gauze).

The piped in music, cheering, and sound effects are an insult to sports enthusiasts everywhere. But I guess the alternative of watching a professional football game being played in an empty and silent stadium would be just as bad if not worse.

The lack of pep bands at high school and college basketball games makes watching those games seem sterile and eerily quiet. You just want to reach out and turn up the sound on your television only to suddenly realize that you hear the familiar squeaking of the thousand dollar pairs of tennis shoes on the hardwoods.