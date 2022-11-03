Election Questions: The process and people behind voting in Colfax County

For some, voting is a routine. Some take time off work to vote, some mail in ballots, some vote early. For others, it can be confusing. Questions can arise about where to vote and when, or who exactly is counting the votes received.

This year, there are five polling places in Colfax County: The Colfax County Courthouse in Schuyler (Precinct 1), St. Augusta’s Parish in Schuyler (Precinct 2), the Schuyler Fire Station (Precinct 3), the Clarkson Fire Station (Precinct 4) and the Howells Community Center (Precinct 5).

In Schuyler, the vote for the position of mayor is between Art Lindberg and incumbent Jon Knutson. City Council Member Ward 1 is between Dale Wolfe and incumbent Alden Kment. Antonio Rodriguez and Darly Holberg are up for re-election with no opposition.

In Clarkson, Gary Ullery, Adam Indra and Monica Harney are running for city council, for which two positions are open.

Colfax County Clerk Rita Mundil is responsible for assembling the ballots and the names that go on them, she said, as her job duties also include registrar of deeds and election commissioner.

“I do enjoy elections. It’s part of a job I enjoy. To make sure races get on the ballot, keep a fair election—I just enjoy it,” Mundil said.

If one is registered to vote, they can vote early up to the day before the election at the election office. Mail-in voting is available as well, but requests and applications for such closed Oct. 28.

Prior to Mundil, Sharon Bohaboj was county clerk, and worked at the courthouse for a total 29 years. While things were different, there were parts of the process she enjoyed as well.

“[The fun part was] the candidates that were coming in to file for the different offices or had interest in it. Watching the results come in was an interesting part, seeing how different precincts were voting and how it was tallied up at the end of the night,” Bohaboj said.

Mundil said when she started in 1994, she was the first person in the position to use electronic counting, as Bohaboj didn’t want to start the process and leave in the middle. Bohaboj said the hand-counting process would occasionally stretch into the wee hours of the morning, where the electronic counting takes maybe an hour.

“You had your general ballot with congressional, state and county on it, then a separate one for NRD (natural resources districts), villages, they were separate pieces of paper, so you might have gotten a whole pile of ballots in 1978,” Bohaboj said.

Mundil added that there is a process for creating the ballots, wherein she has to assemble all the names, issues and positions carefully and submit them for approval.

“We have to create the ballot, then the secretary of state certifies the state races and the certification gets returned to us and that’s how we know who’s on the ballot,” Mundil said.

Mundil and Bohaboj both praised the election workers, though in Bohaboj’s day, there were many more than there are now, with more precincts and far less computer usage in the process.

“When I started, we had polling, receiving and counting boards and we had 15 precincts, I think there’s only five now,” Bohaboj said. “Back when I started, it was paper ballots and they were all hand-counted.”

Mundil added that poll workers, who man the polling stations on election day, work long shifts, keeping things organized and ensuring everyone gets the correct forms.

“I very much appreciate them,” Mundil said. “They work a long day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the voter comes in, they greet them, check to make sure they’re registered, the person has to sign, they make sure they get the correct ballot, the person votes, they put it in a box and the messenger brings it to after polls close.”