Emotional moment from assistant helped Patriots find belief

The hardest part of 2019 was the close. Clarkson/Leigh was 10-6 when it hosted its home tournament in early October then finished 6-10 with losses in eight of the last 10. The Patriots went 0-3 at the Wisner-Pilger Invite, won just once in four matches in the conference tournament and lost their edge along the way.

It might have been for the best. Schneider complimented her team often about it's hard work over the summer. What Clarkson/Leigh was enjoying in Lincoln was something she said the girls had earned and deserved. Once summer training was allowed, it was one day of volleyball, the next day basketball and so on and so forth, every day.

It was mostly the same group of girls. They had tasted the fulfillment of state basketball in one season and the irritation of a tough finish in another. One certainly fed off the other. There was no complaining, only a will to win.

"When we couldn't be in the gym, it started in the weight room, and they really dedicated themselves to that," Schneider said. "We kind of picked up the motto: stay positive, stay focused, stay hungry. They stayed hungry. They wanted more each match."