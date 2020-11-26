Emotional moment from assistant helped Patriots find belief

Clarkson/Leigh assistant coach KC Hegemann isn't normally one to let her emotions out. But after falling in the first round of the subdistrict tournament to Norfolk Catholic, Hegemann wasn't shy about her feelings when the team came back together for practice the next day.
It was a loaded subdistrict that also included Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast. A few weeks later, all three teams played at the state tournament. Each of the four reached the semifinals and Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High played for the state championship.
But up to that point in the season, Clarkson/Leigh hadn't beaten either team and finished the schedule with just the second back-to-back losses of the year. In a moment where there was perhaps some uncertainty about belief or quality, Hegemann had to share her opinion. She struggled to get it out, but the point was clear.
"Us coaches, we knew it. We knew the potential they had," Schneider said. "... When it came to it at the end, my assistant did speak up. She’s not one to cry, but she really teared up. I think that hit home for them because she said, ‘I don’t think you guys realize the potential you have.’"
That potential was on display when Clarkson/Leigh had a 1-0 and two sets to one lead on Lutheran High in the semifinals. The Patriots saved a handful of match points in the fifth, and, because of the manner in which they were saved, seemed destined to find a way.
Unfortunately it wasn't to be. The one element of the team Schneider said was the strongest - communication - failed the Patriots on the final play of the semis. A poor serve receive shanked to the front row and fell in between two players that deferred to one another.
Regardless, one play doesn't make a season, as memorable or regrettable as it may have been. Clarkson/Leigh found a special mix of players who all seemed to fit the necessary roles and positions to make six solid rotations. They genuinely enjoyed one another and, therefore, had no trouble talking about the good or the bad.
Much of that was likely built last year in a 16-16 season that saw the only returning starter lost to injury and a team that was forced to figure it out on the fly.
"Some of the seniors were on the team when we made it to state in 2017. So, they knew what it was like. There was a lot of growth between this year and last year," Schneider said. "Last year, we didn't have one of our top middles, and our only returning starter. So, some of those girls had to step it up. A lot of them didn't have a lot of varsity experience. I think last year made a huge difference in their mental game and physical game. The pieces, they just came together, on the court and off the court.
The hardest part of 2019 was the close. Clarkson/Leigh was 10-6 when it hosted its home tournament in early October then finished 6-10 with losses in eight of the last 10. The Patriots went 0-3 at the Wisner-Pilger Invite, won just once in four matches in the conference tournament and lost their edge along the way.
It might have been for the best. Schneider complimented her team often about it's hard work over the summer. What Clarkson/Leigh was enjoying in Lincoln was something she said the girls had earned and deserved. Once summer training was allowed, it was one day of volleyball, the next day basketball and so on and so forth, every day.
It was mostly the same group of girls. They had tasted the fulfillment of state basketball in one season and the irritation of a tough finish in another. One certainly fed off the other. There was no complaining, only a will to win.
"When we couldn't be in the gym, it started in the weight room, and they really dedicated themselves to that," Schneider said. "We kind of picked up the motto: stay positive, stay focused, stay hungry. They stayed hungry. They wanted more each match."
That attitude manifested itself in a start that included nine straight wins and then seven more in a row after the first loss. Clarkson/Leigh went 7-6 over the final month starting with its home tournament, which sounds similar to the year before. But Hegemann knew there was something different in this group and had to find a way to bring it out.
"They were glimpses of it during the season. There were matches where we played effortless and others where we had to work a little harder," Schneider said. "When it came to it at the end, Hegs isn't one to cry. St. Francis, the Bergan match, there were just games where we played so smooth. I think that really hit them coming from our assistant. I think that helped them realize, 'Yeah, we can do this.'"
Clarkson/Leigh said goodbye to five seniors after the final match in Lincoln - Gracelyn Baumert, Kayden Schumacher, Alissa Kasik, Bailey Lemburg and Cassidy Hoffman.
Schumacher ended the season with 200 kills, 294 aces, 37 blocks and 335 digs. Kasik served 32 aces and recorded 324 digs. Lemburg served 30 aces and finished with 151 digs. Hoffman tallied 274 kills, 85 blocks and 60 digs.
Schneider said it will be hard filling their shoes next season
"It’s going to be a little challenging to fit the player where they need to fit," Schneider said. "We have a few on our bench that have that experience and they were practicing all the way to the end. We have to put those pieces in place.
"There’s a few underclassmen that will have to step up. We’re just going to have to tinker around with some ideas and see what works best for the team. We have girls. They just need to have that dedication."
Although it's a big, talented group that moves on, enough remain that have an understanding of what it took in 2020. Schneider said the expectations to be among the best in the state will remain no matter who's on the roster.
"We told them expectations are high, and every year they continue to get higher," Schneider said. "You want to be the best, you have to put the work in. There’s no easy way out. We didn’t get fourth by accident. The girls put their time in and it paid off."
Peter Huguenin and Nate Tenopir are a sports reporter and the sports editor for The Schuyler Sun. Reach them via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
