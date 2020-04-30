Engel, Johnson vying for District 1

“There’s a lot more responsibility that people don’t even realize,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure that the courthouse is taken care of. Any county buildings, we have to make sure that those are taken care of. Any public offices that people have left or resigned, we have to fill those positions. We help with the annual budget for the county, so there’s a whole list of things that are involved with that.”

Both Engel and Johnson indicated they are more than willing to showcase their varied experiences as businessmen, volunteers and politicians in order to prove that they should be District 1’s choice in both May and November. While the campaign will look a whole lot different this year, thanks to a pandemic, both are looking forward to when they can serve their county in a whole new way beginning in January. In Engel’s case, he wants to keep moving forward without trying to reinvent the wheel.

“I can help them continue to do as well as they are,” Engel said. “I’m not going to rock the boat.”

Johnson, on the other hand, wants to show people that his military and political experience will help him when it comes time to make the tough decisions.