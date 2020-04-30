Engel, Johnson vying for District 1

In this current COVID-19 addled period, the act of campaigning for election is certainly different from what it normally is. What is usually a face-to-face period of communicating with and cajoling voters is now a virtual act, with nary a political rally drawing close.
Such is the nature of the Democratic primary for the Colfax County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat. Both Joel Engel and Lance Johnson have taken different tacks in terms of campaigning for the seat this year that don’t involve coming out to the Senior Center and wooing the vote.
For starters, Engel isn’t doing a ton of campaigning in the primary. Rather, he said he hopes that his years of experience on the Schuyler Community Schools Board of Education, 4-H and Nebraska Extension boards and the Nebraska Grain Dealers Board, among others, will help him with voters in the May 12 primary.
“With my business experience and some common sense, I think I’m well qualified,” Engel said.
Johnson, on the other hand, is getting his name out there, through mail flyers and signs, trying to convince people that the former Schuyler City Councilman is the right choice for people in District 1.
“I’ve sent out letters just to explain who Lance Johnson is,” Johnson said. “I think that people may not know about me, so that’s one thing that I’m doing.”
Both tried to file for the seat in the past. Engel attempted to file in 2016 but didn’t make on the ballot. He also applied to replace the late Jeff Bauman when he passed away in 2018, but he didn’t get the nod.
Johnson decided to make his run for county office after he left the City Council due to his move out of Ward 3 in 2015. He also applied for the seat when Bauman passed, but the seat went to Lyndon Cattau.
“I went through the interview process and I actually ended up being one of the finalists,” Johnson said. “Mr. Cattau was tapped to take the spot, so I kept it in the back of my mind.”
With Cattau deciding against running for a full-term, Engel and Johnson now will compete to see who will face off against Republican Terry Wendt in the November general election. Engel doesn’t seem to have too many problems with the way that the county is currently being run and hopes to accentuate the current situation with his many skills.
“I don’t have a problem with what they are doing now,” Engel said. “They run a good county, they really do. I don’t have a problem with them.”
Johnson, meanwhile, said he is willing to use his experience on the Schuyler City Council in order to show people that he has the experience necessary to keep Colfax County moving forward.
“There’s a lot more responsibility that people don’t even realize,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure that the courthouse is taken care of. Any county buildings, we have to make sure that those are taken care of. Any public offices that people have left or resigned, we have to fill those positions. We help with the annual budget for the county, so there’s a whole list of things that are involved with that.”
Both Engel and Johnson indicated they are more than willing to showcase their varied experiences as businessmen, volunteers and politicians in order to prove that they should be District 1’s choice in both May and November. While the campaign will look a whole lot different this year, thanks to a pandemic, both are looking forward to when they can serve their county in a whole new way beginning in January. In Engel’s case, he wants to keep moving forward without trying to reinvent the wheel.
“I can help them continue to do as well as they are,” Engel said. “I’m not going to rock the boat.”
Johnson, on the other hand, wants to show people that his military and political experience will help him when it comes time to make the tough decisions.
“(I’m) committed,” Johnson said. “I’ve served my country, I’ve served my state (and) I’ve served my city. Now I’m ready to serve my county. That’s commitment.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
