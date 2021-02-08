 Skip to main content
Five Patriots survive subdistricts
Five Patriots survive subdistricts

Dylan Higby

Clarkson/Leigh freshman Dylan Higby tip toes the circle for a takedown in a Dmatch earlier this year. Higby is one of five Patriots going to districts after finishing in the top four at Shelby-Rising City.

 Peter Huguenin | The Columbus Telegram

Junior Bryce Jurgens (106 pounds), freshman Isaac Baumert (120), freshman Dylan Higby (132), sophomore Jackson Koehn (182) and freshman Andrew Rivera (285) placed in the top four of subdistricts on Saturday at Shelby-Rising City to keep their seasons alive. 

The five wrestlers will represent Clarkson/Leigh at districts on Saturday at Weeping Water. 

Kohen and Rivera both placed second, Higby took third and Jurgens and Baumert came in fourth. 

Koehn started his day with a 38-second pinfall against Lila Bloomer of South Loup in the semifinals before losing to Class D No. 9 (NEWrestle.com) Lucas Hammer of Plainview in the championship match.

Rivera earned a bye to the championship match but fell to No. 1 Levi Kerner of Arapahoe. 

Higby earned a bye to the quarterfinals where he defeated Mason Bodlak of Pender 21-8. He fell in the semifinals to Jadon Wells of Anselmo-Merna but bounced back in the heartbreak round to pin Carson Mason of South Loup. He defeated Seth Tunender of Plainview 8-1 in the third-place match. 

Jurgensen defeated McKenzie Regler of Weeping Water via first-period pinfall in the quarterfinals but fell to Layne Sturek of Pender in the semis. He survived in the heart break round by pinning Marcus Brown of Pender. He lost to Tristan Olson of Anselmo-Merna in the third-place match. 

Baumert was pinned in his first match of the day by No. 8 Isaac Goshert of Arapahoe. He survived a close call in the first round of consolations, defeating Jacob Weber of Friend 10-8 in sudden victory. He pinned Jesse Duba of Friend in the consolation semifinals to clinch a spot at districts. He lost to Goshert for a second time in the third place match but lasted almost a whole minute longer. 

Clarkson/Leigh placed fifth out of 11 teams with 65 points. Plainview won with 197.5 points. 

Reach the sun staff at SCHsports@lee.net 

