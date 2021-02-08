Five Patriots survive subdistricts

Junior Bryce Jurgens (106 pounds), freshman Isaac Baumert (120), freshman Dylan Higby (132), sophomore Jackson Koehn (182) and freshman Andrew Rivera (285) placed in the top four of subdistricts on Saturday at Shelby-Rising City to keep their seasons alive.

The five wrestlers will represent Clarkson/Leigh at districts on Saturday at Weeping Water.

Kohen and Rivera both placed second, Higby took third and Jurgens and Baumert came in fourth.

Koehn started his day with a 38-second pinfall against Lila Bloomer of South Loup in the semifinals before losing to Class D No. 9 (NEWrestle.com) Lucas Hammer of Plainview in the championship match.

Rivera earned a bye to the championship match but fell to No. 1 Levi Kerner of Arapahoe.

Higby earned a bye to the quarterfinals where he defeated Mason Bodlak of Pender 21-8. He fell in the semifinals to Jadon Wells of Anselmo-Merna but bounced back in the heartbreak round to pin Carson Mason of South Loup. He defeated Seth Tunender of Plainview 8-1 in the third-place match.