Food pantry need skyrockets

The Colfax County Food Pantry began giving out $50 Fresh Bucks vouchers this past week, after a few months of seeing double or triple the highest point before the coronavirus pandemic, said Director Rev. Sarah Gengler.
Gengler, who is distributing Columbus Area United Way vouchers, said she is concerned about food prices and sees the trend of food prices steadily increasing. The United Way started the Fresh Bucks program last month for those who are experiencing financial hardship due to losing their job or facing a significant reduction in hours.
“In the month of May we helped approximately 2,000 individuals which breaks down into about 500 families. Last fall I would say the average we saw in a month was approximately 60 families,” she said. “Now that’s the bare minimum we see a week. During this time food is already hard to come by and prices have skyrocketed.”
She said the likelihood people’s income has gone up is slim but the cost of food is rising meaning they aren't able to purchase as much. She is grateful that the Schuyler Community School District has continued to provide breakfast and lunch meals.
Gengler said people have been very grateful to have the help. Recently, the whole process has shifted from a store-like process to a drive through because of the pandemic, which she said has been challenging.
Although many volunteers are not participating as they have been directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19, four to five have continued to help with the new process of buying food, hauling it to the pantry, unloading it, unpacking it and repackaging it into individual containers. On Wednesdays, 10 to 15 volunteers help get the food out.
One of the volunteers, Denise Kracl, who is also the Colfax County Attorney, said in the past few months the price of feeding a family for the pantry has gone from $33 to over $50.
“Typically when prices go up unfortunately they rarely go down,” Kracl said. She said the mobile food pantry used to have leftover food they could move over to the stationary food pantry, but now it doesn’t.
At one point in time they had talked of closing the pantry down, right when COVID-19 was kicking up, said Kracl. Her 14-year-old daughter, Kodi, and Zach Johnson went to Rev. Gengler and offered to help to keep it open. She said others, including Claudia Lanuza, Susana Olivas and Connie Wachal also stepped up to keep it opening and functioning.
“We would usually spend Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and sometimes big parts of the weekend, if not Thursday and Friday shopping and getting food,” she said. “There were time periods where we couldn’t get all the food we needed from local grocery stores. We would literally have to go clean off the shelves.”
Kracl, Nina Linuza and Gengler would all drive to the grocery store and get as much stuff as they could, she noted.
“We literally live week to week filling food pantry shelves and emptying them again,” Kracl said. “Hundreds if not thousands of pounds worth of food.”
The food pantry provides food, toiletries and something a little less tangible.
“It also gives hope,” she said. “And that’s something we really to work with folks on. It brings the community together. If you drive through you will hear multiple languages. You will see all kinds of different religious backgrounds, no one cares what your skin color or religion is. A hungry person is a hungry person.”
If anyone wants to drop of food for the food pantry, Kracl said they are welcome to bring it to the County Attorney’s Office, just north of the courthouse in Schuyler.
Kracl said credit is due to the local scouting troop, who did a food drive, and to the Columbus Area United Way and the Community and Family Partnership.
“When all the chips were down those two organizations, as well as private donors, have been what has kept the food pantry afloat,” she said.
Columbus Area United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour said the organization wanted to make sure the need was being met especially during COVID-19.
“We want to extend those resources even more to make sure people are stable through,” Freshour said. “And the money acquired to provide for that was actually through an anonymous foundation. I just was able to reach out to one of our contacts to see, here was a pressing need. We had limited funds in regards to the COVID fund that we have going on. So we were able to secure some additional resources so that they could continue to provide the food boxes and the distribution of those.”
Within the next week, United Way will be providing vouchers in partnership with Community and Family Partnership through in the backpacks program distributed through schools in the summer. This week, they are also being provided through the food pantry.
The voucher can be used at Didier’s and Chichualco supermarket in Schuyler for fresh meat, fresh produce and fresh dairy. Gengler said there is no change so the $50 must be spent in entirety or lost. The vouchers expire July 31.
“We know with COVID, those items are also increasing in price,” she said. “We wanted to make sure people have access to not only sustainable food but also healthy food options."
However, there might be a sign of the trend reversing although it’s unclear how COVID would affect it.
“Numbers have been going down in regards to people accessing those needs. Whether that is that things are opening back up and people are able to work more and receive that income that is needed,” Freshour said. “Then we keep hearing of the aspect of does this resurface in the fall? Do we have shut down or restrictions again?”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
