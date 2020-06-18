Food pantry need skyrockets

“We want to extend those resources even more to make sure people are stable through,” Freshour said. “And the money acquired to provide for that was actually through an anonymous foundation. I just was able to reach out to one of our contacts to see, here was a pressing need. We had limited funds in regards to the COVID fund that we have going on. So we were able to secure some additional resources so that they could continue to provide the food boxes and the distribution of those.”

Within the next week, United Way will be providing vouchers in partnership with Community and Family Partnership through in the backpacks program distributed through schools in the summer. This week, they are also being provided through the food pantry.

The voucher can be used at Didier’s and Chichualco supermarket in Schuyler for fresh meat, fresh produce and fresh dairy. Gengler said there is no change so the $50 must be spent in entirety or lost. The vouchers expire July 31.

“We know with COVID, those items are also increasing in price,” she said. “We wanted to make sure people have access to not only sustainable food but also healthy food options."

