For the kids: Corazones Azules holds first social event for kids with learning disabilities

Raising a child with a learning disability, such as autism, can be challenging at times. Corazones Azules, a parents group recently formed in Schuyler, hopes to foster awareness for those challenging moments and solidarity for parents.

On Dec. 3, the group held its first event, a simple social gathering at the Homestead Center, to provide children and parents a place where the children can interact with other kids with similar play and social structures. Heartland Workers Center Community Organizer Luis Lucar, who helped set up the group, said the group is about positive changes.

"We want to change the system, letting the community be part of those changes and this is a great example of that. This group started with parents from Schuyler that wanted to see options on getting connection, support and share experiences with other parents of children with disabilities," Lucar said.

Paloma Arciva, president of Corazones Azules, said she found the group via Facebook when the owner of El Patron posted something about it. She was excited to see the option even existed. When she realized Lucar drove the bus for her kids, she thanked him for his involvement.

"I was outside getting kids into the bus, and I was like 'thank you for making this organization,' it's helpful knowing you have support of other people in town, you're not alone with kids, sometimes you need support," Arciva said.

The group's first event was held on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, intentionally. Mayor Art Lindberg visited, as did the Schuyler Police Department, with a cruiser for the kids to sit in and get photos with. Santa Claus came by to hand out gifts as well, making a short stop in his busy schedule.

"When you go to a party or certain events, you don't see kids with autism or kids with disabilities. It's rare you see them at parties," Arciva explained. "When we decided to do this party for the kids, we thought they should feel like typical kids, they should get to be themselves without anybody judging them."

Lucar said in his working with the community as a community organizer, his job is to help the group gain momentum and let them on their own. There are other community groups he is involved with as well, one of them trying to get a sports complex built in town.