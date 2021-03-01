From 'Bench Mob' to starter

Howells-Dodge senior Jackob Tomcak was a self-proclaimed member of the 'bench mob' the last time the Jaguars made it to state in 2019.

Tomcak will have the opportunity to experience state on the court after No. 4 seed Howells-Dodge defeated No. 13 Mead, 43-36 on Monday during the D1-4 District Final in Howells.

"I got to see what the older guys did and the work they put in," he said. "I was able to come out in the offseason and put in the work to get where they were.

"It's super exciting, and I'm really proud of my teammates. I'm the only senior, so a lot of those younger guys have had to step up. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors they've all been around for a while."

Two players that aren't new to the state experience are juniors Blake Sindelar and RJ Bayer. Both started on the state team in 2019 that lost in the first round to BRLD.

Howells-Dodge opened the district final on a 7-0 run after sophomore Lance Brester got to the rim and Tomcak hit two shots including a corner 3-pointer.

Mead started to find their offense but Howells-Dodge matched the visitors shot for shot and held a nine-point advantage after the first eight minutes. Both offenses struggled to find traction the rest of the way.