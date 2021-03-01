From 'Bench Mob' to starter

Howells-Dodge senior Jackob Tomcak was a self-proclaimed member of the 'bench mob' the last time the Jaguars made it to state in 2019.
Tomcak will have the opportunity to experience state on the court after No. 4 seed Howells-Dodge defeated No. 13 Mead, 43-36 on Monday during the D1-4 District Final in Howells.
"I got to see what the older guys did and the work they put in," he said. "I was able to come out in the offseason and put in the work to get where they were.
"It's super exciting, and I'm really proud of my teammates. I'm the only senior, so a lot of those younger guys have had to step up. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors they've all been around for a while."
Two players that aren't new to the state experience are juniors Blake Sindelar and RJ Bayer. Both started on the state team in 2019 that lost in the first round to BRLD.
Howells-Dodge opened the district final on a 7-0 run after sophomore Lance Brester got to the rim and Tomcak hit two shots including a corner 3-pointer.
Mead started to find their offense but Howells-Dodge matched the visitors shot for shot and held a nine-point advantage after the first eight minutes. Both offenses struggled to find traction the rest of the way.
"You're worried about the adrenaline in the first could minutes," head coach Kevin Janata said. "Kids might come out and think they have to win the game in the first couple minutes. The adrenaline was playing on our side because we hit some big shots, just got the momentum and the crowd on our side right away."
Mead's defense picked up its efforts in the second quarter and limited Howells-Dodge to seven points to cut the deficit to four points. But big shots by sophomore Aandy Dominguez, Sindelar and Bayer stretched the lead to seven entering the fourth.
Both teams scored 11 points in the final frame as Sindelar, Bayer, Brester and Tomcak all hit key shots.
"It feels pretty good. I know we made it two years ago, but that experience flew by so fast as a first-year head coach here," Janata said. "I'm going to try to enjoy this one a little bit better, have the team prepared. We should have a pretty decent seed going down there and just convince them, 'Hey, when we got it going we can beat anybody. Lets go down there and do some damage.'
Mead averages 46 points per game but was never able to find its groove against Howells-Dodge.
"We've relied on our defense all year. I just had a feeling that they would try to take the air out of the ball," Janata said. "Give them credit. They stick to their guns. They run some long possessions. They're very disciplined. We just made enough plays on our offensive end to give us the lead at the end where we knew we could rely on our defense."
Unofficially, Bayer led the Jaguars with 14 points, Sindelar added 11, Tomcak scored eight, Brester added six and Dominguez and Gavin Nelson each scored two.
If current wildcard standings remain the same as before the contest, Howells-Dodge will play No. 5 Walthill in the first round of state. Walthill is 19-4 on the season thus far.
"We're not just happy to be there. We want to go down there and win some games," Janata said. "We're going to enjoy this for maybe 35 minutes and then try to get some film on some upcoming opponents."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net