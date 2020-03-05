Golf Club, Divine Mercy, Eagles team up on fish frys

The traditional Lent fish fries have kicked off in Schuyler for 2020, with Divine Mercy Parish, the Schuyler Golf Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles teaming up to provide people with their seafood fix.

Six different fish fries will be held across the three locations over the next two months, with Divine Mercy having kicked off the festivities last Friday. It will hold another one March 13. The Golf Club will host three, beginning Friday and then on March 20 and 27. The Eagles will hold the April 10 edition. Each fry is from 5-8 p.m., with meals being $10 for the all-you-can-eat bonanza.

Fish fries obviously are nothing new in Schuyler, but the partnership between Divine Mercy, the Golf Club and the Eagles is a recent invention, one made more out of necessity than anything else. It came about because the parish and the Golf Club decided to collaborate in terms of dates in order to have a place for people to go when one wasn’t having a fish fry.

“I thought that we could have some on the days that the church didn’t have any,” said Luann Vavricek, the manager of the Golf Club. “The Eagles usually had it, so the three of us got together and corresponded our dates to accommodate that everybody would have that night. (We’re) not being competitive, just working together as a community.”

