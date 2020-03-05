Golf Club, Divine Mercy, Eagles team up on fish frys

The traditional Lent fish fries have kicked off in Schuyler for 2020, with Divine Mercy Parish, the Schuyler Golf Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles teaming up to provide people with their seafood fix.
Six different fish fries will be held across the three locations over the next two months, with Divine Mercy having kicked off the festivities last Friday. It will hold another one March 13. The Golf Club will host three, beginning Friday and then on March 20 and 27. The Eagles will hold the April 10 edition. Each fry is from 5-8 p.m., with meals being $10 for the all-you-can-eat bonanza.
Fish fries obviously are nothing new in Schuyler, but the partnership between Divine Mercy, the Golf Club and the Eagles is a recent invention, one made more out of necessity than anything else. It came about because the parish and the Golf Club decided to collaborate in terms of dates in order to have a place for people to go when one wasn’t having a fish fry.
“I thought that we could have some on the days that the church didn’t have any,” said Luann Vavricek, the manager of the Golf Club. “The Eagles usually had it, so the three of us got together and corresponded our dates to accommodate that everybody would have that night. (We’re) not being competitive, just working together as a community.”
Each fish fry serves something different in order to provide some variety to attract people who may not be too keen on fish. For instance, the Golf Club will sell some hot dogs and macaroni and cheese for kids who probably don’t want the taste of fish. Divine Mercy sells some fish tacos and also has a salad bar, in case someone wants something a little bit healthier. The Eagles will also sell some macaroni and cheese. Each fry will also provide takeout, for those who want fish, but don’t need an all-you-can-eat feast.
“Each place has different appetizers or something,” Vavricek said.
But for those involved, it’s all about getting the community together. Making sure that everyone has the opportunity to get their share of fish during Lent is important, as is getting a good turnout. But providing for the community is what is most important for those organizing these gatherings.
“It’s a good gathering of support for our community,” Vavricek said. “We work together so we can have a good support for our community. We’re showing good community fellowship.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.