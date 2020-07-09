Golf Club looks for normalcy amid membership boom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every year, a family from Colorado makes the trek to Schuyler, Nebraska to visit relatives and participate in the Schuyler Golf Club’s annual Firecracker Open 4th of July weekend, said manager Luann Vavricek. But this year they didn't come.

Vavricek said she’s sure it’s because of traveling and the virus and she can see where they want to be safe. But, despite COVID’s impact on the economy, the club has added twice the number of members this year as normal and with a string of events and tournaments lined up, they’re looking forward to a sense of normalcy.

“Each week I’ve noticed we are getting busier and busier, kind of getting back to as normal as anybody can be,” Vavricek said. “We just knew we had to go with something. There was so many things at the beginning canceled -- graduation parties, class reunions. Some are still hesitant. But at least we know we are able to offer the facility.”

It’s people’s choice if they want to come, she said.

Earlier this year, the coronavirus outbreak in Schuyler prompted a temporary closing of the bar area and grill.