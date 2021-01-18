Gonzalez leads Warriors at home invite

Senior Jonathon Gonzalez earned a third-place medal and the Warriors were seventh overall against a talented field of eight teams Saturday at the Schuyler Invite.
Gonzalez's medal was one of 11 Schuyler medals on the day. Despite that number of wrestlers on the podium, the Warriors were unable to match the likes of Bennington and Blair.
Bennington, the No. 7 Class B tournament rated team by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, ran away with the team trophy. Blair, No. 4 in those same ratings, was a distant 45.5 points behind.
Bennington has four wrestlers listed in the NSWCA top six, Blair has six.
Gonzalez earned his way to third place at 145 pounds after losing his first match in a pin by Bennington's Walker Behnken. He then rebounded with three straight pins including one of Behnken in a rematch for bronze.
Gonzalez jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the first period during the initial match but suffered a reversal in the second then gave up four points in the third. He led 9-7 then was reversed with 46 seconds remaining in the match. Behnken scored the fall with 11 seconds left in the one-minute overtime.
Gonzalez had a takedown in the first period of the rematch then started on top in the second and used that position for a pin just five seconds after the whistle.
Joel Jacinto went 0-2 at 106 pounds, Trey Svatora was 1-3 and took sixth at 113, Brayan Romero was 1-2 and fourth at 120, Jesus Hernandez took sixth at 126 with an 0-3 showing, Jesus Carrasco split four matches at 138 and was fifth, Diego Maganda did the same and was fifth at 152, Jhony Escobar took fourth at 160 after a 2-2 day, Chris Escobar lost three of four and was sixth at 170, Edgar Diego went 0-2 at 182, Gabriel Moyao won his first match but lost his next three for sixth at 195, Daniel Jerez was 1-2 at 220 and fourth and Bryan Romero won his final match and lost two others for fifth at 285.
Schuyler Wrestlers fall to fourth ranked Logan View
What appeared on paper to be an exciting battle on the mat between Schuyler Central and Logan View ended up as a one-sided affair won by the fourth-ranked team in Class C. Logan View won 11 of the 14 matches and rolled to a 54-12 triumph over the Warriors in Schuyler on Jan. 14.
“I was surprised by the result,” SCHS head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. “Logan View is solid from to top to bottom, but we are a good team that works hard and puts in a lot of time to perform at our best level. Tonight we did not perform at the level I know we are capable of.”
The top match of the dual was the 152-pound clash between Schuyler’s Diego Maganda and Ty Miller. The score was knotted at 2-2 after regulation. Maganda scored an aggressive takedown less than 30 seconds into the overtime period to snare the 4-2 victory.
“Diego is a great competitor,” Hlavac said. “When the lights are on him it’s time to shine.”
Daniel Jerez picked up the other win for the Warriors with a 10-3 decision over Zach McGee of Logan View in the 220-pound match. Joel Jacinto picked up six team points for Schuyler Central as he was unopposed in the 106-pound match.
