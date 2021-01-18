Gonzalez leads Warriors at home invite

Joel Jacinto went 0-2 at 106 pounds, Trey Svatora was 1-3 and took sixth at 113, Brayan Romero was 1-2 and fourth at 120, Jesus Hernandez took sixth at 126 with an 0-3 showing, Jesus Carrasco split four matches at 138 and was fifth, Diego Maganda did the same and was fifth at 152, Jhony Escobar took fourth at 160 after a 2-2 day, Chris Escobar lost three of four and was sixth at 170, Edgar Diego went 0-2 at 182, Gabriel Moyao won his first match but lost his next three for sixth at 195, Daniel Jerez was 1-2 at 220 and fourth and Bryan Romero won his final match and lost two others for fifth at 285.

Schuyler Wrestlers fall to fourth ranked Logan View

What appeared on paper to be an exciting battle on the mat between Schuyler Central and Logan View ended up as a one-sided affair won by the fourth-ranked team in Class C. Logan View won 11 of the 14 matches and rolled to a 54-12 triumph over the Warriors in Schuyler on Jan. 14.

“I was surprised by the result,” SCHS head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. “Logan View is solid from to top to bottom, but we are a good team that works hard and puts in a lot of time to perform at our best level. Tonight we did not perform at the level I know we are capable of.”