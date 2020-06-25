Good to be home: Newly-confirmed deputy sheriff reflects on career

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Daniel Acosta, newly-confirmed Colfax County deputy, it’s good to be home.

A Colfax County native, he worked in Platte County the last two years as a correctional officer and then as a deputy. He’s stepping into his new role in a time of nationwide protests, riots and the current pandemic but said he wants to be an example that law enforcement officers are here for the community.

“Growing up with a Mexican-American family household, I’ve seen… (the) Spanish speaking community not necessarily have the confidence to notify law enforcement just because of the language barrier,” he said. “With me being fluent in Spanish (that) is something that I can definitely use to better the community with, using my assets to trust the community, we do have Spanish speaking law enforcement officers (to) make them feel better.”

Acosta has always been interested in law enforcement and he got his first law enforcement job two years ago when Platte County Sheriff Edward Wemhoff hired him as a jailer.

Part of his job involved motivational interviewing, where Acosta spoke with prisoners to get them to think positively about their future rather than about their current situation.