Hall continues family legacy at Peru State

Schuyler senior Easton Hall's family connections to Peru State run deep. His father Andrew Hall played for the Bobcats from 1985 to 1989 and his uncle, Todd Gottula, played from 1990 to 1994.
Hall's grandfather Randy Gottula was the 'Voice of the Bobcats' for several years and was recently inducted into the Peru State Hall of Fame.
Given his family's history at the school, it only made sense that Hall decided to continue his basketball career as a Bobcat.
"In the end, it came down to where my family is at," Hall said. "My family is all in southeast Nebraska. It was just better for my family for me to go down there, and me personally, I would know the area. I felt at home down there."
Hall will go down as one of the best Warriors to step on the court by the time he is finished playing. The 6-foot-7 forward already owns the single-game block record with 12 and the career block record with 201 and counting.
In 14 games this season, Hall is averaging over 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks per game.
Peru State head coach Bob Ludwig said he was thrilled to sign Hall in a press release.
"We are really excited about adding Easton to the Bobcat family," he said. "He has deep family connections at Peru State, but beyond that, his length, IQ, and skill set will allow him to develop into the type of forward that can help us continue to be competitive in the Heart of America Conference. He is a high character young man who will put in the work. His best basketball is still ahead of him. We are thrilled to have him aboard."
Hall said the signing has helped take some pressure off his shoulders and is allowing him to play more freely during his senior season. The Warriors' record sits at 7-7 as of Monday and Hall is hoping to make his last year the best yet.
"I'm excited. I can finally focus the rest of the season just on playing basketball with the guys here," Hall said. "I don't have to try to impress any college coaches or anything."
Schuyler head coach Lyndon Beebe added that Hall's unselfishness on the court is what separates him from other players. Hall recently went over 100 assists in his Warrior career.
"He's very much a team player. There are many times where he'll pass when he's got a really good look at the basket. I think being a team player is important to him just as much as accomplishing some of his personal goals."
Beebe noted that he and Hall never talked much about Hall's college aspirations as he preferred to keep the attention on the group as whole.
"He would never bring it up," Beebe said. "You knew it was going to happen. You knew he was working towards that. I think that was just kind of self evident."
