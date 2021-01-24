Hall continues family legacy at Peru State

Schuyler senior Easton Hall's family connections to Peru State run deep. His father Andrew Hall played for the Bobcats from 1985 to 1989 and his uncle, Todd Gottula, played from 1990 to 1994.

Hall's grandfather Randy Gottula was the 'Voice of the Bobcats' for several years and was recently inducted into the Peru State Hall of Fame.

Given his family's history at the school, it only made sense that Hall decided to continue his basketball career as a Bobcat.

"In the end, it came down to where my family is at," Hall said. "My family is all in southeast Nebraska. It was just better for my family for me to go down there, and me personally, I would know the area. I felt at home down there."

Hall will go down as one of the best Warriors to step on the court by the time he is finished playing. The 6-foot-7 forward already owns the single-game block record with 12 and the career block record with 201 and counting.

In 14 games this season, Hall is averaging over 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks per game.

Peru State head coach Bob Ludwig said he was thrilled to sign Hall in a press release.