Hall medals three times at separate golf tourneys

The Schuyler boys golf team came away with some personal-best scores over three competitions last week in Logan View, at Wayne and the Central Conference Tournament, all held within just four days time.

Schuyler's Easton Hall medaled at Central Conference held in Columbus at the Elks Country Club on Friday by finishing in 13th place with a score of 88.

Merrick Kort wasn't far behind, shooting a 90. Additionally, Dominic Semerad carded a 96, Logan Johnson shot 101 and Aaron Langemeier put together a 104.

The Warriors finished sixth in the meet with a team score of 375. They were 48 strokes behind the conference winners, York (327).

Coach Brante Hayes said he was pleased with his golfers' toughness for playing that amount of golf in a small window.

"That's quite a bit of golf for these young men, but they continued to grind each and every hole," Hayes said. "I'm very proud of the mental focus they were able to find. By the end of their round today, I could definitely tell they were tired."

Additionally, the Warriors cracked the top five by finishing in fourth place at the Logan View Invitational on May 4.