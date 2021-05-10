Hall medals three times at separate golf tourneys

The Schuyler boys golf team came away with some personal-best scores over three competitions last week in Logan View, at Wayne and the Central Conference Tournament, all held within just four days time.
Schuyler's Easton Hall medaled at Central Conference held in Columbus at the Elks Country Club on Friday by finishing in 13th place with a score of 88.
Merrick Kort wasn't far behind, shooting a 90. Additionally, Dominic Semerad carded a 96, Logan Johnson shot 101 and Aaron Langemeier put together a 104.
The Warriors finished sixth in the meet with a team score of 375. They were 48 strokes behind the conference winners, York (327).
Coach Brante Hayes said he was pleased with his golfers' toughness for playing that amount of golf in a small window.
"That's quite a bit of golf for these young men, but they continued to grind each and every hole," Hayes said. "I'm very proud of the mental focus they were able to find. By the end of their round today, I could definitely tell they were tired."
Additionally, the Warriors cracked the top five by finishing in fourth place at the Logan View Invitational on May 4.
Tekamah-Herman won the tournament with a 327 while Fremont Bergan and Logan View Blue weren’t far behind, scoring an identical stroke total of 335.
Hall shot an 80, which was good enough for eighth place. Hayes said Hall scored a nine-hole, career-best of 39 on the front nine.
Meanwhile, Semerad scored an 87. Langemeier carded an 88. Kort and Johnson both shot a 92.
Hayes said although no other golfer other than Hall medaled, the four other athletes set new career-best scores.
Schuyler battled against a field that included West Point Beemer, Wisner-Pilger, DC West, North Bend Central, Howells-Dodge, Logan View Gold, South Sioux Club, Pender and BRLD.
“Very proud of the boys' focus today,” Hayes said. “Definitely the right time for them to be finding some new PRs.”
At the Wayne Invite on May 6, Schuyler finished in 10th place overall with a score of 372 at the Wayne Country Club.
“This is one stroke back from our team PR in Wayne since I started coaching golf,” Hayes said.
Hall was the top golfer for the Warriors. He just missed out of the top 10 by taking 11th individually. Hall shot 10-over-par for an 82. He carded two birdies during his round.
Hayes said Hall’s medal was noteworthy, considering the Wayne Invite is usually a difficult tournament. This year was no exception.
“The cutoff was an 85 this year,” Hayes said. “Eight of the top 20 golfers shot impressive rounds in the 70s.”
Semerad was the next best for Schuyler, finishing in 45th place with a score of 94. Langemeier and Kort shot 97 and 99, respectively, taking 51st and 56th.
Although Logan Johnson didn’t factor into the team score, he carded a 102 for 59th place.
Schuyler competed against Aquinas, Blair, Boone Central, Lakeview, Scotus, Crofton, GACC, Laurel-Concord, Oakland-Craig, O’Neill, Tekamah-Herman, Tri-County, Wayne, West Holt and West Point-Beemer.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.