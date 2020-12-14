HD Girls shock C-1 # 10 Oakland-Craig

Howell-Dodge girls basketball held C-2 No. 10 Oakland-Craig to just 22% shooting and under 30 points in an impressive defensive performance for a 48-29 win on Saturday.

Oakland-Craig (1-3) went 2 of 17 from behind the arc and 3 of 10 from the free throw line, while Howells-Dodge (3-2) hit five 3-pointers including three from senior Cassie Pieper.

The Jaguars led 21-18 at halftime but went on an 18-4 run at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth the gain separation.

"That was the key. We played good defense both nights but we did a much better job of rebounding vs Oakland-Craig," head coach Scott Polacek said. "No doubt about it, Oakland-Craig had a sub-par shooting night, perhaps they were a bit tired from their big game vs Pender Friday night. But our offense was good enough to get the win, and we shot better free throws as well."

Pieper led the team with 13 points after shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 6 from behind the arc.