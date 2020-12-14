HD Girls shock C-1 # 10 Oakland-Craig

Howell-Dodge girls basketball held C-2 No. 10 Oakland-Craig to just 22% shooting and under 30 points in an impressive defensive performance for a 48-29 win on Saturday.
Oakland-Craig (1-3) went 2 of 17 from behind the arc and 3 of 10 from the free throw line, while Howells-Dodge (3-2) hit five 3-pointers including three from senior Cassie Pieper.
The Jaguars led 21-18 at halftime but went on an 18-4 run at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth the gain separation.
"That was the key. We played good defense both nights but we did a much better job of rebounding vs Oakland-Craig," head coach Scott Polacek said. "No doubt about it, Oakland-Craig had a sub-par shooting night, perhaps they were a bit tired from their big game vs Pender Friday night. But our offense was good enough to get the win, and we shot better free throws as well."
Pieper led the team with 13 points after shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 6 from behind the arc.
Junior Jaedyn Ratzlaff and sophomore Blair Fiala both scored eight points, junior Abigail Pieper added five, senior Riley Pokorny and junior Lilly Praest each recorded four, junior Brooklyn Macholan finished with three, junior Sasha Perrin added two and senior Janessa Schmidt collected one.
Schmidt also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, Fiala dished out four assists and Ratzlaff swiped five steals.
The Jaguars outrebounded the Knights 36-34 and finished with five fewer turnovers.
Sophomore Sadie Nelson led Oakland-Craig in scoring with 14 after hitting two long-range shots.
Howells-Dodge is 7-3 against Oakland-Craig since 2012 but had lost the previous two meetings leading up to Saturday's game.
The Howells-Dodge boys were close to pulling off a similar upset of C-2 No. 9 Oakland-Craig and led 16-8 after the first quarter. But Howells-Dodge (1-4) slowly saw its lead slip away and Oakland-Craig (3-2) captured the lead for good at the beginning of the third quarter.
"The boys played hard and came out hitting shots early," head coach Kevin Janata said. "We played great defense to start and got up by as much as 11 on Oakland-Craig in the first half.
"However, the shots stopped falling in the second half and Oakland-Craig did a nice job of being patient on offense and finding good shots. We have to start finding more offense and different ways to score, especially when teams take away our best two options."
Blake Sindelar led the Jaguars in scoring with 28 points, RJ Bayer added 15, Lance Brester scored three and Jacob Tomcak finished with two.
Oakland-Craig was led in scoring by Gunnar Ray who finished with 19 and Caden Nelson who scored 14.
The Knights shot 51% from the field, hitting 20 of 39 shots including 2 of 8 from the 3-point line. Oakland-Craig also made 15 of 22 from the charity stripe.
Howells-Dodge is in action next against BRLD on Friday at home. The BRLD boys are ranked No. 1 in Class C-2 and the girls are ranked No. 2.
The girls are 3-3 against BRLD since 2017 but have lost the last two meetings. The boys are 1-8 against BRLD since 2017 and have lost the last four games.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
