HD volleyball returned to 20-win mark in 2020

This was the final season for seven seniors - Logan Fiala, Cassie Pieper, Riley Pokorny, Jayda Bazata, Janessa Schmidt, Audrey Coufal and Lexie Brester.

Pokorny was the third leading attacker with 95 kills and 40 aces. She also led the team in digs with 186. Schmidt served 39 aces and finished with 31 blocks.

Back are Carly Bayer, second on the team in total kills and first in blocks and Brooklyn Macholan, fourth in total kills. The Baumerts were also second (Grace) and fourth (Ellie) in digs.

"All of our players accomplished just as much as Grace did for our season," Janke said. "We finally put it into perspective that if we couldn't play defense first, we shouldn't even worry about our offense. Once we got that into our heads, we started blocking more, picking up the ball, playing out of system balls. Not only that, it was like our effort had picked up as well."

There may be a few players with less experience in the rotation next fall, but Janke is confident the four that return can overcome that early on and bring those players along quickly.