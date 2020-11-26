HD volleyball returned to 20-win mark in 2020

Howells-Dodge volleyball returned to the upper echelon in 2020 after a handful of so-so seasons the last three years. With a record of 25-5, the Jaguars achieved their sixth 20-win season in the last nine years but first since 2016.
Other achievements also included a subdistrict and district title as well as the fourth trip to the state tournament. It's the first for the program since moving up to C-2 and right in line with what coach Taryn Janke said is the proper trajectory of the program.
"This team had a great season, and we walked away with a lot of goals accomplished," Janke said. "We have high standards for the girls, and after this season it makes me want to push those standards just a bit more to see how far we can actually go."
Janke started to realize the special team she had during summer training. That proved to be true when the year opened with an 8-2 record in the first 10 matches. Following a loss to eventual state champion Lutheran High Northeast, Howells-Dodge then ran off 13 in a row including the East Husker Conference championship.
"We had a great summer at camps and I knew those girls would push as hard as they could to get where they wanted to be," Janke said. "We started realizing that when we control our tempo and how we play, as opposed to the other team setting the pace, we can accomplish and strive for more."
Howells-Dodge got a big boost in the offseason when two players, Grace and Ellie Baumert, transferred in from Malcolm.
Janke didn't know much about the sisters, besides their height, when they first arrived in Howells. Grace quickly established herself as one of the top hitters in the class. She increased her kill total by 106 from her freshman year in Malcolm and had an attack percentage 41 points higher.
"I didn't know much except they played for Malcolm and what was listed for their stats, but that didn't matter as much to me," Janke said. "Things are different anywhere you go. What mattered was that if they decided to join our team, how were we going to get everyone on the same page with new tactics coming from a new coach, and them adjusting to a new team, different girls."
Ellie had 67 fewer total assists but guided the offense to a hitting percentage 17 points higher than her sophomore year in Malcolm.
"Ellie is a great setter," Janke said. "I think she knows where she wants to go and what she wants to focus on more than anything. She finally realized how good she is as a hitter and has started helping us out in that area, but I am not going to pull her focus away from something she is determined to finish."
This was the final season for seven seniors - Logan Fiala, Cassie Pieper, Riley Pokorny, Jayda Bazata, Janessa Schmidt, Audrey Coufal and Lexie Brester.
Pokorny was the third leading attacker with 95 kills and 40 aces. She also led the team in digs with 186. Schmidt served 39 aces and finished with 31 blocks.
Back are Carly Bayer, second on the team in total kills and first in blocks and Brooklyn Macholan, fourth in total kills. The Baumerts were also second (Grace) and fourth (Ellie) in digs.
"All of our players accomplished just as much as Grace did for our season," Janke said. "We finally put it into perspective that if we couldn't play defense first, we shouldn't even worry about our offense. Once we got that into our heads, we started blocking more, picking up the ball, playing out of system balls. Not only that, it was like our effort had picked up as well."
There may be a few players with less experience in the rotation next fall, but Janke is confident the four that return can overcome that early on and bring those players along quickly.
"We don't seem to have many girls coming up but we are going have to work hard and try some different things in spring and summer to be ready for next season," Janke said. "The girls got a taste of what it's like to get that far and I know that isn't where they want to stop."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
