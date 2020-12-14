Higby, Coufal and Bayer win silvers at Osceola

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge were both in action at the Osceola Invite on Saturday and saw a combined nine wrestlers out of 13 come home with a medal, including three wrestlers winning silver.
Dylan Higby led the Patriots at 132 pounds with a silver medal and Tyson Coufal and Jestin Bayer both placed second for the Jaguars at 152 and 170 respectively.
Clarkson/Leigh head coach Tyler Reeves was happy with his team's performance.
"We finished 10th as a team with three boys out," he said. "Dylan and Bryce (Jurgensen) had good days finishing second and third place. Ryan Brichacek wrestled hard and did a nice job in his first tournament wrestling up a weight class. Overall, our effort was good."
Higby went 2-1 in the tournament, bringing his overall record to 7-1. In the quarterfinals he pinned Thomas Johnson of Neligh-Oakdale in 54 seconds before pinning Bo Pokorny of Central Valley in the semifinals. He lost in the championship to Dillon Fushia of Fillmore Central.
Higby took Fushia down halfway through the third period to cut the lead to 7-5 but Fushia scored on a reversal and finished the match with a pin.
Jurgensen went 3-1 at 106, pinning all three opponents to win his bronze medal.
Jackson Koehn placed fifth at 170 after defeating Brian Forke of Southern in the fifth-round of a round-robin tournament. He pinned him in the second period.
Brichacek earned his first victory of the season at 138 after pinning Grant Nielson of Palmer in the third period.
Coufal went 2-1 for the Jaguars. He pinned Nathan Bahns of Clarkson/Leigh in the quarterfinals in 26 seconds and won a close 3-2 battle in the semifinals against Noah Monroe of Fillmore Central. He lost in the championship match to undefeated Matt VanPelt of Southwest via first-period pinfall.
Bayer went 4-1 with three pins and a technical fall before losing to Bryce Reed of Cross County/Osceola in his final match. His wins came over Conor Dempsey of Neligh-Oakdale, Jacob Stoner of Fillmore Central, Brian Forke of Southern and Jackson Koehn of Clarkson/Leigh. The loss was his first defeat of the season.
Austin Hegemann placed fifth at 138, Lane Belina took fifth at 145, Levi Belina finished in fifth at 160 and Jacob Hegemann placed fourth at 182.
Austin went 3-2, Lane went 2-2, Levi went 2-2 and Jacob went 2-3.
Howells-Dodge placed seventh as a team. Fillmore Central won the tournament after three gold medals and three silver medals.
Clarkson/Leigh is in action next on Saturday at the Blue Machine Tournament in Wayne and Howells-Dodge will be at the Logan View Invitational on Saturday.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
