Higby, Coufal and Bayer win silvers at Osceola

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge were both in action at the Osceola Invite on Saturday and saw a combined nine wrestlers out of 13 come home with a medal, including three wrestlers winning silver.

Dylan Higby led the Patriots at 132 pounds with a silver medal and Tyson Coufal and Jestin Bayer both placed second for the Jaguars at 152 and 170 respectively.

Clarkson/Leigh head coach Tyler Reeves was happy with his team's performance.

"We finished 10th as a team with three boys out," he said. "Dylan and Bryce (Jurgensen) had good days finishing second and third place. Ryan Brichacek wrestled hard and did a nice job in his first tournament wrestling up a weight class. Overall, our effort was good."

Higby went 2-1 in the tournament, bringing his overall record to 7-1. In the quarterfinals he pinned Thomas Johnson of Neligh-Oakdale in 54 seconds before pinning Bo Pokorny of Central Valley in the semifinals. He lost in the championship to Dillon Fushia of Fillmore Central.