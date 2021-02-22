Higby earns win at state as a freshman

Clarkson/Leigh freshman Dylan Higby reached a major milestone last week, qualifying for the state tournament in his first season of varsity competition. And not only did Higby take part in the festivities, he won a match and built some momentum for the future.

The victory came in the first round consolation in the Class D 132-pound bracket.

"It was a good learning experience with things I can use in the future of my career," he said. "It was definitely nerve wracking, but after I stepped on that mat I got the nerves cleared and wrestled my hardest."

Higby started the tournament with a 5-0 decision loss to eventual bronze medalist Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale and fell 7-5 to Kyle Burfee of Mullen in the second round of consolations.

Higby was hoping to earn a couple wins but said he was proud of how he performed. He ended the season with a 43-16 record.

"I wanted to at least win a couple matches," he said. "I wasn't really expecting to end up placing, but I achieved my goal of making the tournament so I wanted to win a couple matches and go from there.

Head coach Tyler Reeves was also happy with his state rookie.