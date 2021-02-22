 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Higby earns win at state as a freshman
View Comments

Higby earns win at state as a freshman

{{featured_button_text}}
Dylan Higby

Clarkson/Leigh freshman Dylan Higby stuffs a takedown in a match at the state tournament last week.

Clarkson/Leigh freshman Dylan Higby reached a major milestone last week, qualifying for the state tournament in his first season of varsity competition. And not only did Higby take part in the festivities, he won a match and built some momentum for the future.

The victory came in the first round consolation in the Class D 132-pound bracket.

"It was a good learning experience with things I can use in the future of my career," he said. "It was definitely nerve wracking, but after I stepped on that mat I got the nerves cleared and wrestled my hardest."

Higby started the tournament with a 5-0 decision loss to eventual bronze medalist Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale and fell 7-5 to Kyle Burfee of Mullen in the second round of consolations.

Higby was hoping to earn a couple wins but said he was proud of how he performed. He ended the season with a 43-16 record.

"I wanted to at least win a couple matches," he said. "I wasn't really expecting to end up placing, but I achieved my goal of making the tournament so I wanted to win a couple matches and go from there.

Head coach Tyler Reeves was also happy with his state rookie.

"It's not surprising for Dylan," he said. "That's who Dylan is. He's a gamer. He's a wrestler. He knows how to step up, and he's not afraid of matches or the hard guy."

Higby has already shifted his focus to next year and is using the state tournament as motivation.

"I think I had a pretty good season, but losing my last match it kind of gave me a sour taste because it was tied coming down to the final seconds and I gave up a reversal," he said. "I could have won that match so it kind of gave me a sour taste. It's going to drive me and give me motivation for next year."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Patriots back at state wrestling
Sports

Patriots back at state wrestling

  • Updated

Clarkson/Leigh wrestling went 1-4 qualifying wrestlers to the state tournament on Saturday in Weeping Water. Each of the four that lose were e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News