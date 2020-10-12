Highway 91 comes just short of state

Highway 91 softball had to wait and see if it had done enough to earn a wildcard spot in the district finals after going 1-1 in the C-6 subdistrict tournament in Fairbury on Oct. 5.

Highway 91 (18-15) defeated Centennial (11-20) in the first round but lost to Class C No. 3 Fairbury (24-7). Luckily for the Cyclones, their regular season earned a spot in the district finals.

Unfortunately, that would be as far as Highway 91 would go, as the Cyclones were swept by No. 2 Wahoo Neumann (25-7) in a best-of-three series on Friday in the C-3 District Final.

Highway 91 lost the first game 12-0 and the second game 14-2.

Neumann junior pitcher Macy Sabatka tossed a one-hitter in Game 1. The Cavaliers scored 10 runs in the first inning and two in the second to win by via the run rule.