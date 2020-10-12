Highway 91 comes just short of state

Highway 91 softball had to wait and see if it had done enough to earn a wildcard spot in the district finals after going 1-1 in the C-6 subdistrict tournament in Fairbury on Oct. 5.
Highway 91 (18-15) defeated Centennial (11-20) in the first round but lost to Class C No. 3 Fairbury (24-7). Luckily for the Cyclones, their regular season earned a spot in the district finals.
Unfortunately, that would be as far as Highway 91 would go, as the Cyclones were swept by No. 2 Wahoo Neumann (25-7) in a best-of-three series on Friday in the C-3 District Final.
Highway 91 lost the first game 12-0 and the second game 14-2.
Neumann junior pitcher Macy Sabatka tossed a one-hitter in Game 1. The Cavaliers scored 10 runs in the first inning and two in the second to win by via the run rule.
Highway 91's lone hit came from Lilly Praest who singled on a one-out fly ball to left field in the top of the second. Two strikeouts stranded her on base. Not only did she record the only hit, but she was the only Cyclone to reach the base paths as Sabatka stuck out four batters and walked none. She retired all 10 batters she faced in just 32 pitches.
Neumann's offense was led by Avery Mayberry who went 3 for 3 from the plate with three RBIs and two runs.
Highway 91 showed major improvement in the second game. The Cyclones recorded three hits and held a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Neumann took a 3-2 lead in the second before the floodgates opened in the third and the Cavaliers extended the margin to 13-2. Neumann added one more in the fourth to win 14-2 by the run rule.
The three hits in the second game came from Jaedyn Ratzlaff, Sophia Dvorak and Rylee Olson. Dvorak's hit was a double and the only extra-base hit for the Cyclones.
Highway 91 gave up one hit in the top of the first but forced two fly outs and a ground out to hold Neumann scoreless.
Faith Indra hit a hard ground ball towards the shortstop and reached first base on an error to start the bottom of the inning. Abbey Pieper laid down a sacrifice bunt and Rayback reached on an error to place runners on corners. Indra stole home in the next at bat and Ratzlaff singled in a run on a bunt to give Highway 91 a 2-0 lead.
Neumann took the lead in the second after a double, hit batter and three consecutive singles.
Highway 91's season officially came to an end on a ground out in the bottom of the fourth.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
