Highway 91 softball finishes runner up at Wayne Invite

Highway 91 softball went 2-1 in the Wayne Invite on Saturday and finished runner-up in the first tournament of the season.
The Cyclones started the day off with a 17-4 win over Pierce before defeating Class C No. 7 Arlington 8-1 in the semifinals. Highway 91 fell to Class B No. 9 Wayne 6-2 in the championship.
The Cyclones also played on Monday and shut out Boone Central 9-0.
GAME 1 - Highway 91 17, Pierce 4: Highway 91 displayed an offensive showcase in the first game of the season, scoring 10 runs in the first inning alone.
The Cyclones followed the first inning up with three runs in the second and four in the third. Pierce scored four runs in the third, but couldn't avoid a three-inning mercy rule defeat.
Highway 91 used hot batting and took advantage of some mistakes by Pierce's defense.
Jaedyn Ratzlaff started the offense in the first, grounding into a fielder's choice, scoring Faith Indra. Abbey Piper stole home and Kennady Schmidt doubled in a run. Later in the first, Lilly Praest blasted a two-out double. Rylee Olson singled in a run in the next at bat. Pierce walked in the next batter and Piper and Indra singled in three more runs. Pierce walked in one more run giving the Cyclones a 10-0 lead before Pierce finally recorded the last out. Olson also hit a double in the second inning,
Ratzlaff pitched all three innings, striking out six batters and walking none.
GAME 2 - Highway 91 8, Arlington 1: Highway 91 controlled the game early on once again, scoring three in the first and three in the third to take a 6-0 lead.
Arlington mustered one run in the third, but Highway 91 responded with a run in the fourth and the fifth to secure the win.
Offensive highlights include a triple from Sasha Perrin and a home run from Ratzlaff. Schmidt pitched all six innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six batters and walking none.
The Cyclones started the game with three consecutive singles from Indra, Pieper and Kyleigh Rayback to load the bases. Indra scored on a passed ball and two sacrifice bunts scored two more.
In the top of the third, Pieper hit a leadoff double and scored when Rayback doubled in the next at bat. Ratzlaff blasted a home run to give Highway 91 a 6-0 lead.
After Arlington managed to score a run in the bottom half of the inning, Pieper doubled in another run in the fourth. The last run came after Perrin triple and scored on a groundout by Praest.
GAME 3 - Wayne 6, Highway 91 2: In the championship game, Wayne won its home invite after scoring three runs in the first, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
The Cyclones scored one in the first and one in the fourth.
Pieper, Rayback and Praest were the only players to finish with hits. Rayback doubled and Praest and Rayback each recorded an RBI.
Ratzlaff pitched all five innings, striking out three batters and walking two.
MONDAY - Highway 91, Boone Central 0: Ratzlaff proved dominant once again in the circle, pitching all seven innings. She allowed no runs on two hits while striking out six batters and walking two.
The offense carried its weight also, scoring three in the first, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Riana Grotelueschen, Rayback and Indra led the offense with two hits each. Olson also recorded a single.
The first-inning runs came off of a walk, a wild pitch, two errors and a passed ball.
Both pitchers limited offenses until the top of the fourth when Boone Central walked the first three batters to load the bases. Indra singled in a run and Olson scored on a ground out by Pieper.
In the top of the fifth, Schmidt, Grotelueschen and Indra hit three consecutive singles to score two more runs and take a 7-0 lead.
Grotelueschen hit a one-out single in the top of the seventh allowing the Cyclones to score after two walks and a passed ball.
Highway 91 scored its final run after two hit batters. Boone Central went three up and three down to end the game.
Highway 91 is in action next on Thursday in a home triangular.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
