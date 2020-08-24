Highway 91 softball finishes runner up at Wayne Invite

The Cyclones scored one in the first and one in the fourth.

Pieper, Rayback and Praest were the only players to finish with hits. Rayback doubled and Praest and Rayback each recorded an RBI.

Ratzlaff pitched all five innings, striking out three batters and walking two.

MONDAY - Highway 91, Boone Central 0: Ratzlaff proved dominant once again in the circle, pitching all seven innings. She allowed no runs on two hits while striking out six batters and walking two.

The offense carried its weight also, scoring three in the first, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Riana Grotelueschen, Rayback and Indra led the offense with two hits each. Olson also recorded a single.

The first-inning runs came off of a walk, a wild pitch, two errors and a passed ball.

Both pitchers limited offenses until the top of the fourth when Boone Central walked the first three batters to load the bases. Indra singled in a run and Olson scored on a ground out by Pieper.

In the top of the fifth, Schmidt, Grotelueschen and Indra hit three consecutive singles to score two more runs and take a 7-0 lead.