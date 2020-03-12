Historical Society preps for annual banquet

The Schuyler Historical Society is making the final preparations for its annual banquet, to be held at 6 p.m. April 6 at the Eagles Club.
Admission is $15 and anyone wishing to attend must contact Betty Brichacek by March 31. Following the opening social, a chicken fried steak dinner will be served at 6:30.
Brichacek, who serves as the society’s treasurer, said that this year’s banquet probably won’t be too different from past years. But, they do plan to look back at the history of the historical society’s museum, which also spotlights the history of Colfax County in general.
“We’ll have a program on the museum from its beginning days (and) officers and curators that served,” Brichacek said. “Any information that we are able to find, we are going to be able to compile a program that will be presented during the banquet.”
They thought that taking a look back in time to the very start of the museum was something that would interest people in attendance. Brichacek said that they would attempt to do research and try to find what they could to make it interesting.
“Every year, we feature some business or a program (at the banquet),” Brichacek said. “This is one that we thought would be interesting to people that are coming to the banquet. We decided to do some research and get some information on that.”
You have free articles remaining.
Brichacek said that people can still be looking forward to a delicious chicken-fried steak dinner prior to the presentation, along with electing curators for the coming year. Because serving on the board comes with a three-year term, Brichacek said that no elections for board members would be held at the event, as no one is up for election in 2020.
“We do not have any board members coming off, as it is a three-year term,” Brichacek said.
There will also be various live auctions, complete with plenty of goodies for those willing to make bids, including meat packages from Cargill Meat Solutions. Those prizes are donated by community members wanting to help maintain the standard and quality of the Schuyler Historical Society Museum.
“Members and other folks donate some nice items,” Brichacek said. “That’s another part of the fundraiser for the Schuyler Historical Society.”
Brichacek is hoping that people are well-fed and have a chance to make a bid on the many prizes up for grabs during the auction. It’s also an opportunity to join the society and help in keeping the past of Colfax County and Schuyler alive for future generations, with memberships being $20 for one year and $150 for a lifetime.
“(We hope for) a good meal, an enjoyable educational evening, and a chance to win or buy some prizes,” Brichacek said.
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.