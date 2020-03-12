Historical Society preps for annual banquet

The Schuyler Historical Society is making the final preparations for its annual banquet, to be held at 6 p.m. April 6 at the Eagles Club.

Admission is $15 and anyone wishing to attend must contact Betty Brichacek by March 31. Following the opening social, a chicken fried steak dinner will be served at 6:30.

Brichacek, who serves as the society’s treasurer, said that this year’s banquet probably won’t be too different from past years. But, they do plan to look back at the history of the historical society’s museum, which also spotlights the history of Colfax County in general.

“We’ll have a program on the museum from its beginning days (and) officers and curators that served,” Brichacek said. “Any information that we are able to find, we are going to be able to compile a program that will be presented during the banquet.”

They thought that taking a look back in time to the very start of the museum was something that would interest people in attendance. Brichacek said that they would attempt to do research and try to find what they could to make it interesting.