Honoring baseball's hearing-impaired players

A historic baseball moment occurred in 1902 when Hoy, then with the Reds, batted against the Giants’ Taylor – the only time two deaf players faced each other, pitcher versus batter. When Hoy first took his place in the batter’s box, he signed to Taylor, “I’m glad to see you!” and then singled crisply to center. Modern day fans mistakenly attribute Hoy for having developed hand signals for outfield play. Instead, his fellow outfielders waited to hear Hoy’s call – his roommate Tommy Leach called it “a little squeaky sound” – indicating that he was about to make the catch. Efforts to get Hoy inducted into the HOF, mostly led by the USA Deaf Sports Federation, fell short. But Hoy was a beloved figure wherever he went until his 1961 death at age 99.