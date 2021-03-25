Howells-Dodge Basketball: Rallying the troops

After the 1-4 start there wasn't so much a need to rethink everything but to ensure everyone was still on board. Janata kept preaching defense and teamwork, leading scorer Blake Sindelar began to assert himself as a major weapon and a supporting cast formed around him.

When the team was playing as a unit, allowing Sindelar to be a star but also finding contributions from elsewhere, Howells-Dodge was becoming what Janata envisioned.

That was true of the rest of the season, at state and in the title game. Unfortunately, after an effort spread throughout the team in the first three quarters, everyone went silent in the fourth quarter and overtime of the state title loss.

"They had to learn how to pick their spots," Janata said. "Even with Blake, he had the green light most of the time but he has to get those guys involved.

"If he wants to have some open driving lanes we have to have some of those other guys be a threat or he’s going to get so much attention. We had a couple guys step up and hit some shots tonight but we’re just one or two plays away and just didn’t make them."

The championship loss wasn't how Howells-Dodge wanted to end the season. But with the entire team returning besides senior Jacob Tomcak, Janata is hoping this only adds fuel going into next year.