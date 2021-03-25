Howells-Dodge Basketball: Rallying the troops

Howells-Dodge boys basketball could have called it a season when it started 1-4.
The offense struggled through the early part of the schedule and scored fewer than 40 points in all four opening losses.
But despite not being rewarded early on, the Jaguars continued to focus on improvement with an eye on the hard work paying off later in the season. When Howells-Dodge snapped BRLD's 55-game win streak, belief began to find itself at home in the Jaguars' locker room.
"It’s so much easier to go to work and do the sprints and do the conditioning when you know that when we work hard and outwork team, we can beat anybody," Kevin Janata said.
Howells-Dodge won the next 11 straight games and made a memorable run to the Class D-1 state title game. HD took down previously unbeaten and No. 1 Burwell and confirmed everything Janata thought about his squad.
While the loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was tough, it was the end of the the journey that might have been more disappointing.
"I was filling out paper previews saying we have a chance to go to state and people were looking at me like, ‘What are you talking about,’" Janata said. "We put it together, we rallied as a team and we improved. Starting with the subdistrict run into state, and those first two games, what we did together, it’s going to be tough losing our senior. But I think if we can regenerate this atmosphere next year anything can happen."
After the 1-4 start there wasn't so much a need to rethink everything but to ensure everyone was still on board. Janata kept preaching defense and teamwork, leading scorer Blake Sindelar began to assert himself as a major weapon and a supporting cast formed around him.
When the team was playing as a unit, allowing Sindelar to be a star but also finding contributions from elsewhere, Howells-Dodge was becoming what Janata envisioned.
That was true of the rest of the season, at state and in the title game. Unfortunately, after an effort spread throughout the team in the first three quarters, everyone went silent in the fourth quarter and overtime of the state title loss.
"They had to learn how to pick their spots," Janata said. "Even with Blake, he had the green light most of the time but he has to get those guys involved.
"If he wants to have some open driving lanes we have to have some of those other guys be a threat or he’s going to get so much attention. We had a couple guys step up and hit some shots tonight but we’re just one or two plays away and just didn’t make them."
The championship loss wasn't how Howells-Dodge wanted to end the season. But with the entire team returning besides senior Jacob Tomcak, Janata is hoping this only adds fuel going into next year.
"I think these guys are going to be fired up in the offseason," he said. "It’s a nice experience for all our guys to get down here and experience what it’s like down here. Part of my postgame speech was about, ‘Don’t just expect to be back down here. You guys have to earn this all over again.’ Hopefully, that fires them up for the offseason."