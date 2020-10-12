Howells-Dodge blanks GACC in second half

Howells-Dodge captured the lead for good with just 13 seconds left in the first half on a 32-yard completion from Tomcak to Lance Brester to take a 20-16 advantage.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. The Jaguars added two more scores in the fourth after a 9-yard completion from Tomcak to Blake Sindelar and a 22-yard run by Belina.

Speirs said the touchdown at the end of the first half was key in gaining momentum for the final two quarters.

"It was important to get that score as we had to kick to them to start the second half," he said. "It gave us some confidence going into the second half."

Belina picked up 140 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. As a team, the Jaguars rushed for 233 yards on 41 carries.

"The GACC kids were doing a good job of getting off of blocks," Speirs said. "When we maintained blocks we were able to move the ball."

The victory comes after Howells-Dodge lost 42-36 to No. 7 Stanton (5-1) a week ago.