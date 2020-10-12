Howells-Dodge blanks GACC in second half

Howells-Dodge's defense made timely plays against West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in Friday's 36-16 road win. The Jaguars limited the Bluejays to just 191 yards and held them to 5 of 12 on third down while also stopping all three fourth-down conversion attempts.
Howells-Dodge was also successful on offense. The Jaguars gained 316 and went 2 of 2 on fourth down.
"Our kids had done a great job on defense all game," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "We gave up two big plays that hurt us, one where our alignment was not quite right and one where our eyes were not right. Once we corrected those the kids played very good on defense."
Howells-Dodge opened the scoring about four minutes into the game when Jacob Tomcak rushed for an 8-yard touchdown to give the Jaguars a 6-0 lead. Howells-Dodge went 50 yards in eight plays including six rushes by Levi Belina.
GACC took an 8-6 lead in the second quarter on a 60-yard pass, but Howells-Dodge answered back six minutes later on a 3-yard touchdown run by Belina to capture a 12-8 lead.
However, the Bluejays wouldn't go away and scored on a 1-yard run three minutes later after a 41-yard completion.
Howells-Dodge captured the lead for good with just 13 seconds left in the first half on a 32-yard completion from Tomcak to Lance Brester to take a 20-16 advantage.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. The Jaguars added two more scores in the fourth after a 9-yard completion from Tomcak to Blake Sindelar and a 22-yard run by Belina.
Speirs said the touchdown at the end of the first half was key in gaining momentum for the final two quarters.
"It was important to get that score as we had to kick to them to start the second half," he said. "It gave us some confidence going into the second half."
Belina picked up 140 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. As a team, the Jaguars rushed for 233 yards on 41 carries.
"The GACC kids were doing a good job of getting off of blocks," Speirs said. "When we maintained blocks we were able to move the ball."
The victory comes after Howells-Dodge lost 42-36 to No. 7 Stanton (5-1) a week ago.
"I do not think there was any [extra] hunger on our part, the kids just understood that in order to be successful we had to clean up mistakes and execute on both sides of the ball," Speirs said.
The Jaguars have now defeated the Bluejays in back-to-back seasons after losing the previous five contests. Since 2012 Howells-Dodge is 5-5 against GACC.
Howells-Dodge will close the season on Friday night at home against Clarkson/Leigh (4-3) in the annual Bacon Bowl.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
