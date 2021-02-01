Howells-Dodge blows 1st quarter lead

The Howells-Dodge girls held a four-point lead over Battle Creek after the first quarter of a Jan. 28 home game before the Braves went on a 13-3 run in the second and took a 25-19 lead.

The Braves (9-9) outscored the Jaguars 24-21 in the second half for a 49-40 victory.

"Battle Creek is a good, athletic team, and they got to the basket in transition a few times, and simply put, the game was won from the free throw line," head coach Scott Polack said. "They had more attempts, and their percentage was better."

Howells-Dodge (10-9) went 7 of 16 from the charity stripe compared to 16 of 24 for Battle Creek.

Junior Abigail Pieper led Howells-Dodge with 10 points, junior Jaedyn Ratzlaff scored nine, senior Janess Schmidt finished with six, sophomore Blair Fiala added five, senior Cassie Pieper totaled four, senior Riley Pokorney finished with three and junior Sasha Perrin added two.

Schmidt, Pokorny and Ratzlaff all hauled in five rebounds, Brooklyn Macholan dished out three assists and Schmidt and Pieper swiped four steals.

Battle Creek junior Paytyn Taake led all players with 19 points.

Battle Creek defeats Howells-Dodge in OT