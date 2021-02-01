Howells-Dodge blows 1st quarter lead

The Howells-Dodge girls held a four-point lead over Battle Creek after the first quarter of a Jan. 28 home game before the Braves went on a 13-3 run in the second and took a 25-19 lead.
The Braves (9-9) outscored the Jaguars 24-21 in the second half for a 49-40 victory.
"Battle Creek is a good, athletic team, and they got to the basket in transition a few times, and simply put, the game was won from the free throw line," head coach Scott Polack said. "They had more attempts, and their percentage was better."
Howells-Dodge (10-9) went 7 of 16 from the charity stripe compared to 16 of 24 for Battle Creek.
Junior Abigail Pieper led Howells-Dodge with 10 points, junior Jaedyn Ratzlaff scored nine, senior Janess Schmidt finished with six, sophomore Blair Fiala added five, senior Cassie Pieper totaled four, senior Riley Pokorney finished with three and junior Sasha Perrin added two.
Schmidt, Pokorny and Ratzlaff all hauled in five rebounds, Brooklyn Macholan dished out three assists and Schmidt and Pieper swiped four steals.
Battle Creek junior Paytyn Taake led all players with 19 points.
Battle Creek defeats Howells-Dodge in OT
Battle Creek and Howells-Dodge needed extra time to decide the winner of a Jan. 28 boys matchup in Howells.
The teams were tied at 43 after regulation when the Braves went on a 12-7 run to clinch the win.
The Jaguars led 13-8 after the first quarter but trailed 21-18 at halftime and 33-29 after three. Howells-Dodge outscored Battle Creek 14-10 in the fourth to even the score.
RJ Bayer led the Jaguars with 22 points, Jacob Tomcak scored 10, Blake Sindelar added eight, Gavin Nelson finished with five, Aandy Dominguez and Lance Brester each totaled two and Brittin Sindelar finished with one.
Payton Frederick led Battle Creek in scoring with 18. Howells-Dodge is 0-3 against Battle Creek since 2017.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net