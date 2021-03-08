Howells-Dodge boys basketball builds on legacy

"After winning that substate game you feel really good about it right away, but you just start feeling, 'Hey, we have to get prepared,' Janata said. "As we get closer to the game, that anticipation starts welling up. It's Monday and we still have to wait until Wednesday. You kind of want the game to hurry up and get here already. We're just happy that we have this time to prepare. Excited, nervous all of that kind of together."

Making it back to Lincoln was a goal that Howells-Dodge had at the beginning of the season. Accomplishing that goal meant a lot to not only the team but the community as well.

"Howells and Dodge are both sports-oriented communities," Janata said. "The fan base really rallies around our sports programs. They like to see success. I think they have a lot of confidence in this team, they know we're capable of winning a couple of games down there.

"It's state, The ball can bounce any direction. Every team down there thinks they have a chance to win it. We just have to put our best foot forward and hope for the best."

Howells-Dodge enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed and in a matchup with 5 seed Walthill. The Jaguars are in the midst of an 18-8 season while the Bluejays are 19-4.