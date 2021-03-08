Howells-Dodge boys basketball builds on legacy

Howells-Dodge boys basketball has built itself quite a legacy.
Since consolidating schools, the Jaguars have been to three state tournaments and brought home a championship trophy in 2013.
Before combining, Howells made 20 state tournament appearances between 1918 and 2012, won five titles in 1973, 1974, 1977, 1978 and 1983 and finished runner-up four times in 1922, 2003, 2011 and 2012.
Dodge made the state tournament 16 times from 1915 to 2007 winning a title in 1922 and finishing runner-up in 1956 and 1997.
The Jaguars are now set to make their fourth appearance on Wednesday when they play Walthill at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast in the first round of the tournament.
This will also be head coach Kevin Janata's second state appearance in his third season coaching.
"That first season, being my first year here, there's a lot of new stuff just getting to know the kids," he said. "I have to credit (Cole) Fischer and the program he had going before. Stepping in I felt like I took over a good situation. Now it almost feels a little bit more like my team, I guess. I know the kids better and I know what they're capable of. They're used to me. They know what I expect. I feel like we have things going in the right direction."
Howells-Dodge clinched its spot in Lincoln after defeating Mead 43-36 in the district championship.
"After winning that substate game you feel really good about it right away, but you just start feeling, 'Hey, we have to get prepared,' Janata said. "As we get closer to the game, that anticipation starts welling up. It's Monday and we still have to wait until Wednesday. You kind of want the game to hurry up and get here already. We're just happy that we have this time to prepare. Excited, nervous all of that kind of together."
Making it back to Lincoln was a goal that Howells-Dodge had at the beginning of the season. Accomplishing that goal meant a lot to not only the team but the community as well.
"Howells and Dodge are both sports-oriented communities," Janata said. "The fan base really rallies around our sports programs. They like to see success. I think they have a lot of confidence in this team, they know we're capable of winning a couple of games down there.
"It's state, The ball can bounce any direction. Every team down there thinks they have a chance to win it. We just have to put our best foot forward and hope for the best."
Howells-Dodge enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed and in a matchup with 5 seed Walthill. The Jaguars are in the midst of an 18-8 season while the Bluejays are 19-4.
"They are a solid team," Janata said. "The biggest thing I notice is they like to get up and down the court. A lot of 3-pointe shots, a lot full-court pressure. It's going to come down to, can we take care of the ball and make layups.
"Every game I've watched of them they cause chaos. The ball is flying around, and they're getting steals left and right. We have to take care of the ball."
Offensively Janata said the Jaguars may have to slow the game down.
"We've been working transitional all week, basically," he said. "They like to get the ball and go. We do have to try to slow them down. It might not even be on the defensive end. We might have to bore it up.
"To slow them down we might have to run through our stuff on offense, handle the pressure, pass the ball around and just don't take the first early shot they give us. They want the ball back and we can't give it back to them."
