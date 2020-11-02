 Skip to main content
Howells-Dodge headed to state
Howells-Dodge celebrates after winning a district title and a spot in the state tournament on Saturday. 

Howells-Dodge volleyball is headed back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 after defeating South Loup in the C2-6 district final on Saturday in Greely, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20. 

The Jaguars will be looking for their second-ever victory in the state tournament. The only other win was in 2013 against Axtell in five sets. 

Howells-Dodge faces a familiar opponent in the first round, No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (21-7). 

Howells-Dodge lost to Clarkson/Leigh earlier this season on Sept. 1, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-13. 

The Jaguars are 10-5 against the Patriots since 2012, but are only 3-5 since 2017. 

The match is scheduled to begin at approximately  8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. 

No stats or comments were available for the district championships. 

Reach the Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net 

EllieBaumertJanessaSchmidt.JPG

Ellie Baumert and Janessa Schmidt block a shot against South Loup in the district final in Greely on Saturday. 
GraceBaumert.JPG

Howells-Dodge sophomore Grace Baumert delivers a kill in Saturday's district championship win. 
RileyPokorny.JPG

Riley Pokorny tips the ball over the net against South Loup on Saturday. 
