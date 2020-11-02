Howells-Dodge headed to state

Howells-Dodge volleyball is headed back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 after defeating South Loup in the C2-6 district final on Saturday in Greely, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20.

The Jaguars will be looking for their second-ever victory in the state tournament. The only other win was in 2013 against Axtell in five sets.

Howells-Dodge faces a familiar opponent in the first round, No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (21-7).

Howells-Dodge lost to Clarkson/Leigh earlier this season on Sept. 1, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-13.

The Jaguars are 10-5 against the Patriots since 2012, but are only 3-5 since 2017.

The match is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

No stats or comments were available for the district championships.

