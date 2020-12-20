Howells-Dodge snap BRLD 55-game win streak in 2OT

It's only December, but Howells-Dodge boys basketball might have had one of its moment of the season on Friday at home.

Howells-Dodge (4-4) came into Friday's home game against C-2 No. 1 BRLD (3-1) underdogs to a program riding a long winning streak The Wolverines had won the last 55 in a row. The closest game they had played this year was a 29-point win in the season opener.

None of that mattered on Friday as Blake Sindelar broke the Howells-Dodge single-game record for points with 40 and the Jaguars overcame a slow start to upset the Wolverines 59-56 in double overtime.

"We battled back playing tremendous defense, even leading by as much as five with less than a minute left," head coach Kevin Janata said. "BRLD would not go quietly into the night, hitting some big shots to force overtime. The first overtime was a back-and-forth affair, with the Jags taking an early lead, and with seconds left in the first overtime, BRLD got an offensive rebound and put it back to tie it up.