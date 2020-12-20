Howells-Dodge snap BRLD 55-game win streak in 2OT

It's only December, but Howells-Dodge boys basketball might have had one of its moment of the season on Friday at home.
Howells-Dodge (4-4) came into Friday's home game against C-2 No. 1 BRLD (3-1) underdogs to a program riding a long winning streak The Wolverines had won the last 55 in a row. The closest game they had played this year was a 29-point win in the season opener.
None of that mattered on Friday as Blake Sindelar broke the Howells-Dodge single-game record for points with 40 and the Jaguars overcame a slow start to upset the Wolverines 59-56 in double overtime.
"We battled back playing tremendous defense, even leading by as much as five with less than a minute left," head coach Kevin Janata said. "BRLD would not go quietly into the night, hitting some big shots to force overtime. The first overtime was a back-and-forth affair, with the Jags taking an early lead, and with seconds left in the first overtime, BRLD got an offensive rebound and put it back to tie it up.
"The second overtime started the same, this time the Jags taking an early lead and hitting their free throws to secure the victory."
Jaguars fall to No. 2 Wolverines
The Howells-Dodge girls (3-5) did their best to keep up with C-2 No. 2 BRLD (3-2) but the Wolverines were too much for the Jaguars in a 58-42 home loss.
BRLD led 15-5 after the first quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 43-27 after three.
Sophomore Blair Fiala led the Jaguars in points with 11, and junior Abigail Pieper added eight.
"We didn't match the offense of BRLD in the first half," head coach Scott Polacek said. "They have a great combo with Caragan Tietz and Jordan Snyder, and those two are going to be hard to shut down."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
