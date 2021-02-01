Jags advance in EHC tournament

Class D-1 No. 8 (Lincoln Journal Star) Howell-Dodge boys basketball scored 55 points in the final three quarters of Saturday's East Husker Conference Tournament 60-32 win over Madison.

The Jaguars' offensive barrage came after a slow start in which Howells-Dodge (13-5) only scored five points in the first quarter. Madison (2-13) couldn't keep up once HD found its scoring touch.

"It was a slow start for us as we struggled to find an offensive flow in the first quarter," head coach Kevin Janata said. "The boys were able to find their shots in the next three quarters, scoring 18, 19 and 18 points, combined with another good defensive effort."

RJ Bayer led Howells-Dodge in scoring with 19, Aandy Dominguez scored 12 and Lance Brester added 10.

Pieper leads Jags in Conference Tournament

Howells-Dodge senior Cassie Pieper connected on 4 of 7 shots from behind the arc in Saturday's East Husker Conference first-round matchup against Stanton.

Pieper's efforts led the Jaguars (10-9) to a 39-36 win at home. She finished with a game-high 14 points - her second-highest total this season.