Jags send all seven to districts

All seven of the Howells-Dodge wrestlers who entered Saturday's subdistrict tournament in East Butler placed in the top four to keep their season alive at least one more week.

Freshman Lane Belina (145 pounds) and Class D No. 2 (NEWrestle.com) sophomore Jestin Bayer (170) each placed first, No. 4 junior Levi Belina (160) came in second, sophomore Tyson Coufal (152) and junior Jacob Hegemann (182) took third and freshman Gage Stutzman (132) and freshman Austin Hegemann (138) each placed fourth.

Lane Belina pinned Isaias Juarez of Neligh-Oakdale 46 seconds into his quarterfinal match. He pinned Lathem Schumm of Harvard in the first period of the semifinals. He ended his day with a first-period pinfall against Jacob Corbett of Cambridge.

Bayer received a bye to the semifinals where he pinned Ashton Nichols of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in 47 seconds. He pinned No. 4 Sam Vortherms of Creighton with a third-period pinfall in the championship.

Levi Belina defeated No. 5 Trevin Brecka of East Butler 8-5 in the semifinals but lost to No. 1 Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale 7-1 in the championship match.

Seventh-ranked RJ Wilmes of Creighton pinned Coufal in the semifinals but Coufal bounced back to pin Tye Stanton of Cambridge in the third-place match.