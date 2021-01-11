Jaguars and Patriots at Wisner-Pilger

Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh wrestling faced off against some of the toughest competition its season this season on Saturday at the Wisner-Pilger invite.

It was a fairly successful outing for both teams with the Jaguars finishing in fourth place and the Patriots in sixth out of 16 teams.

Omaha Bryan won the Invite 170 points, Ralston finished second with 160 and East Butler took third with 118.

Howells-Dodge

"I thought we looked a little rusty after coming back from break last weekend in Shelby. We looked a little tired. It just didn't look like we were being as offensive as we should have been," head coach Brian Jones said. "Saturday was a good day for us. All seven wrestlers placed, everybody wrestled well. It was good."

Levi Belina (160) and Jestin Bayer (170) both went undefeated to claim gold medals.

Belina finished 3-0 with two pinfalls and a sudden-victory win over East Butler's Trevin Brecka who had defeated Belina earlier in the year.