Jaguars ranked after 11th straight win

Class D-1 No. 10 Howells-Dodge (12-4) entered the Lincoln Journal Star ratings after winning its 11th straight game on Saturday at Pender (1-15).
The Pendragons hung with the Jaguars for the first half and only trailed by two before Howells-Dodge opened the second half on a 21-4 run in a 59-31 victory.
"Pender came out strong and played us close in the first half," head coach Kevin Janata said. "We picked up our defense in the second half which, transitioned into some good scoring."
Blake Sindelar led the team with 25 points, RJ Bayer scored 13 and Jacob Tomcak added eight.
No. 8 Pender stalls Howells-Dodge offense
The Howells-Dodge girls (9-8) are averaging over 47 points per game this season but were held to just 38 in Saturday's road game against Pender (13-5)
The Pendragons have been tough on defense all year, holding opponents to just under 40 points on average.
Senior Cassie Pieper was the most effective Jaguar, scoring 16 points after shooting 5 of 5 from behind the arc.
Howells-Dodge Boys 66, Tekamah-Herman 34: Howells-Dodge had one of its most balanced games offensively with three players finishing in double digits against Tekamah-Herman (4-11) in Friday's home game.
Bayer led the team with 16 points, and Sindelar and Lance Brester each scored 14.
"We did a nice job of finding scoring from several different places. We got out to a quick start and extended the lead in the second half. It was an all-around good team effort in the victory."
Howells-Dodge Girls 53, Tekamah-Herman 37: Senior Janessa Schmidt scored a career-high 20 points after shooting 8 of 14 from the field and hauled in seven rebounds in a victory over Tekamah-Herman in Friday's home game.
The Jaguars led the Tigers (3-13) by four points entering the fourth quarter but ended the game on a 15-3 run.
