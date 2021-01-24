Jaguars ranked after 11th straight win

Class D-1 No. 10 Howells-Dodge (12-4) entered the Lincoln Journal Star ratings after winning its 11th straight game on Saturday at Pender (1-15).

The Pendragons hung with the Jaguars for the first half and only trailed by two before Howells-Dodge opened the second half on a 21-4 run in a 59-31 victory.

"Pender came out strong and played us close in the first half," head coach Kevin Janata said. "We picked up our defense in the second half which, transitioned into some good scoring."

Blake Sindelar led the team with 25 points, RJ Bayer scored 13 and Jacob Tomcak added eight.

No. 8 Pender stalls Howells-Dodge offense

The Howells-Dodge girls (9-8) are averaging over 47 points per game this season but were held to just 38 in Saturday's road game against Pender (13-5)

The Pendragons have been tough on defense all year, holding opponents to just under 40 points on average.

Senior Cassie Pieper was the most effective Jaguar, scoring 16 points after shooting 5 of 5 from behind the arc.